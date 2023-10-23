Oga Sabinus 'Mr Funny' recently shared what it would look like for him if he were one of Davido's new twins

The skit maker, in a short clip, revealed he would ruin Davido's aide Isreal DMW's shoes with poo

The short clip stirred reactions from netizens as many laughed over Sabinus' video while others described it as a vivid imagination

Nigerian comedian and skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Oga Sabinus' Mr Funny' trended on social media over a viral clip of him fantasizing about being one of music star David Adeleke, aka Davido's twins.

In the skit he shared on his Instastory, the funny man revealed he has been imagining the number of things he would do if he were one of the twins.

Sabinus reveals what he would do if he were one of Davido's twins. Credit: @mrfunny1 @davido

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Sabinus revealed he would have made Davido's aide Isreal DMW suffer by ruining his shoes with poo. He, however, didn't reveal the reason for this action.

Towards the end of the clip, Sabinus, however, snapped out of his imagination as he claimed it was probably brought on by hunger.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Sabinus imagines being one of Davido's twins

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video. See them below:

ojo____jnr_:

"This one wan chase clout again."

__mowayeola:

"The enjoyment wey those babies don enjoy person wey don live 50years never enjoy quarter."

monez.kst:

"Being born in a wealthy family is such a big blessings you focus more on your future and your parents won’t even depend on you not me shouting I must to buy benz I want to make mama proud."

searching_news_:

"Wetin Isreal do you."

thayor_of_ekiti:

"Go find food chop first."

benolamide12:

"Na only me and portable normal for this country."

mrunbotheredme:

"Imagination wan kill werey."

Davido's signee, Logos Olori, survives car accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido's signee, Logos Olori, was involved in a ghastly car accident.

He also shared photos and a video of his bashed car that got people talking.

Logos Olori wrote in a caption:

""Thank God for life. Only one Godfather 001 @davido. New whip on the way . Make them try do Lekki road."

Source: Legit.ng