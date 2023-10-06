In July, Portable bought a car for one of his new signees, Yung Duu, and he has commanded him to return it

In screenshots shared by the singer, he revealed Yung Duu had brought bad luck since they met

Portable also criticised Yung Duu for refusing to celebrate that he bought a new car for Abuga, another new signee

Nigerian singer Portable has shared proof of his conversation with one of his signees, Yung Duu, over the car he bought for him.

The Zazu crooner bought the young man a new car in July and lamented how badly it had been used.

Portable collects car from Yung Duu Photo credit: @official_yung_duu

Source: Instagram

He ordered Yung Duu to return the car to his Zazu bar. He claimed the signee was bad luck because he lost his own car the day he gave Yung Duu the ride.

Portable dragged his signee for being ungrateful despite all he had done for him and for showing fake love. He said his latest signee, Abuga, got a car from him, and Yung Duu did not post it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Portable added that Yung Duu belittled the car he gave him while also thanking God that he did not lose his life based on his signee's bad luck.

Throughout Portable's rant, Yung Duu tried to prove his loyalty and explain his side of the story.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Portable's post

Many people called Portable a problematic person who was not living by what he preached.

Read comments below:

mandy__chuks:

"Car of just yesterday…portable please forgive him."

oladepo.sheyi.75:

"Portable needs to be calming down! If he likes make him pack the car for 10yrs…. Whenever you buy something for someone you don’t need to look on the items!"

emperor_bolojay:

"Who go help you no go stress you now na you dey stress the boy."

obaksolo:

"Wow Make youngyduu self return the car jeje. It’s better to be at peace with people instead of being tagged. Portable will calm down soon, I’m sure he’s listening to a lot of people wey no like YoungyDu."

osakpolorgbenoba:

"Honda nor be small motor oh why the glass nor dey whine down."

next_autos:

"Na label motor ? You be Marlians records?"

whytetheblogger:

"You won help person and you dey stress am. No be wetin you talk for your song oo : (Who go help you no go stress you)"

fifeoflagos:

"Nah label motor low budget marlian label Rey ooooo"

Portable laments as Yung Duu collects 70k for show

Legit.ng previously reported that the singer sparked reactions online after a clip of him slamming one of his signees, Yung Duu, went viral.

He questioned the logic behind Yung Duu's decision to agree to perform at a show for just 70,000 naira.

Portable noted that he recently acquired a N3 million car for Yung Duu.

Source: Legit.ng