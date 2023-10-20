Layi Wasabi recently linked up with Iya Gbonkan on a new skit, with the video trending on social media

In the funny skit, Layi Wasabi turned down the veteran actress' request after he found out she was his blind date

The video has since left netizens laughing as many joked about the skit maker bringing trouble upon himself

Popular skit maker and content creator Isaac Olayiwola, better known as Layi Wasabi, has stirred hilarious reactions with his new video featuring veteran Yoruba actress Tobola Olayinka, aka Iya Gbonkan.

In the clip, Layi Wasabi was seen awaiting a love interest on a blind date, only to find out it was Iya Gbonkan.

Layi Wasabi and Iya Gbonkan featured in new skit.

Source: Instagram

As expected, the skit maker was stunned as he turned down Iya Gbonkan's request to have a thing together.

Towards the end of the skit, Layi is seen apologising to Iya Gbonkan, who gives him different conditions he must meet before she forgives him.

Watch an extract from the skit below:

Netizens laugh over Layi Wasabi's skit with Iya Gbonkan

See some of the funny comments Legit.ng compiled below:

DukeofBourdilon:

"Who then is the king and how old is the king got me."

yinAtiBode:

"You have just signed a spiritual contract, expect night visitations."

king_yungzel:

"He jam weytin pass am."

Kemisanwo::

"Which kind matchmaking be this abeg."

@Jessica_Egbedi:

"Which kind blind date be this Layi go back oo."

dejiabubakar:

"Him mind no go touch ground."

Rian_dperfumer:

"Let the old woman have a taste of U."

samdhare

"I’m sure after this skit, he prostrated."

thesagetweet:

"The way she described him at the end."

AyinketheMUA:

"In mohbad’a voice* Wetin be this one like this."

oodbuddy__:

"I don bookmark am, i go watch am when day don break, make j no dream of nonsense for this my 3mins sleep."

What Layi Wasabi said about Jim Iyke, Ayra Starr

Legit.ng previously reported that Layi Wasabi, in a video, talked about the people he admires in the industry.

The list included actor Jim Iyke, comedian Basketmouth and singer Ayra Starr.

On Ayra, the skit maker revealed that she looked at him in a way that he likes on Instagram.

