Tacha, in a new video, has replied to Davido for shading her after she waded into his drama with her colleague Phyna

In the video, Tacha said Davido should have admitted his mistake and not try to bring Phyna down

The BBNaija reality star also revealed she doesn't regret getting a tattoo of Davido, adding that no one could troll her

The ongoing drama between music star David Adeleke 'Davido and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars Otabor Josephina, aka Phyna and Natasha Akide 'Tacha' has remained a heated conversation on social media.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido cast a shade at Tacha after she waded into his drama with Phyna.

Tacha says she doesn't regret getting a tattoo of Davido. Credit: @unusualphyna @symply_tacha @davido

Source: Instagram

Tacha replies Davido

In a new video which she dropped on her social media timeline, Tacha chose to school Davido on his actions. The reality star said the DMW label boss should have admitted his mistake instead of trying to bring Phyna down.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said:

"You don't make an honest mistake and still try to big that person down."

Tacha also dismissed the report of her shading Davido. She stated that she only supported a Phyna and nothing more.

The BBNaija star also recounted the moment comedian AY apologised to Davido over a sensitive joke as she stated that no one was above criticism.

Responding to those trolling her over her tattoo of Davido from years past, Tacha stated that she had no regrets.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Tacha replies Davido

See some of the reactions below:

sabe_lla

"Tacha is beginning to loose fans!And I’m one of them! Tbh! I really like her! But she needs to tone down Fr Fr."

_baefaith:

"See why minding your business is good? Would’ve saved you all this shalaye."

ada_papaya_:

"She's actually saying facts...most of ya'll don't like to accept the truth."

__oluwakemisola__

"I stand with her."

_dammihdope:

"Who be this?"

_iambusayo:

"My own is why did phyna have to call out Davido in the first place? I’m sure he was not the only one that liked the post!"

dehbombomm:

"But he said he doesn’t know her now! Haba! Na by force to know person?"

How Phyna reacted after Davido said he doesn't know her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Phyna fired back at Davido after he said he didn't know who she was.

The Level Up winner queried Davido by asking what she had ever done wrong to him.

She also lamented about the hate being too much and ended her post by congratulating Davido on his twins.

Source: Legit.ng