Davido has stirred huge reactions on social media after saying he does not know Big Brother Naija star Phyna

Reacting to the exchange, Tacha assured her colleague that there are a lot of people, including her, who know her

A Davido fan dragged Tacha for shading Davido with a tattoo of him on her chest, and the singer reacted

The online drama between singer David Adeleke, aka Davido and BBNaija star Otabor Josephina, aka Phyna, has taken a new turn.

Fellow BBNaija star Tacha defended Phyna on X, formerly Twitter, and assured her colleague that even though Davido claims not to know her, she is popular to many others.

Netizens react to Tacha's shade to Davido Photo credit: @unusualphyna/@davido/@Symply_Tacha

Source: Instagram

A netizen called out the reality star for wading into the issue even though she has a huge tattoo of Davido on her chest.

The singer surprisingly replied and shaded Tacha back.

He wrote:

"The irony"

See the exchange below:

Below is Davido's reply:

Netizens react to Tacha and Davido's drama

Fans of the singer who have clearly missed the drama side of him egged him on.

Read comments below:

bigbaebybella:

"Baba Ibeji on a cruise level…Dem goooon cryyyyy"

ify__beddings:

"I'm liking this David o, but let it end today plizz daddy twins, these people no deserve the attention."

bieber_swity:

"I’m liking my fav cruise today daddy twins pawon."

suaveskin.co:

"At this point, make our wife send David to goan rub powder on the twins"

amarketinggirle:

"He has time today. Loveet!"

wickcityng:

"Davido seems jobless today. Daddy duties I guess"

officialaduniadee:

"But davido don beg phyna now wetin she want again bayi... e be like say davido is very happy today he just dey cruise them"

nekkyy001:

"Davido she grew up. I bet your decisions 5 years ago won't be the same now. Priorities change in life. Even u Royz."

jay_bbag:

"You can never see Wiz giving clout a chance."

@LupinIkenga:

"Lmao press her neck wella, no leave her ooo."

Phyna fires back at Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that the BBNaija Level Up star Phyna finally replied to Davido over his comment on social media.

The Level Up winner started by asking Davido what she had ever done wrong to him. She also lamented about the hate being too much.

She, however, ended her post by congratulating Davido on his twins.

Source: Legit.ng