Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, melted the hearts of netizens with his recent announcement on social media

The industry tycoon honoured the actress's daughter, Michelle, on her graduation from a Canadian university

Sharing an adorable photographs of the young lady, he noted how his wife has had a significant impact on his life and family

Kazim Adeoti, the Nigerian movie director and husband of Mercy Aigbe, has celebrated the actress' daughter's graduation from the University of Manitoba in Canada.

The businessman congratulated his stepdaughter on her accomplishment and showed his appreciation by sharing lovely photos from her just-concluded graduation.

He praised his wife, saying she was a "superwoman," and noted how wonderfully she had brought up their children.

He also expressed appreciation to Kemi Afolabi and everyone who accompanied them for the celebration in Canada.

In his words:

"A very big congratulations to you, @michelleio__ Thank you for being an amazing young lady and making us proud. God bless you. To my darling wife @realmercyaigbe, you're superwoman, well done. Many thanks to @kemiafolabiadesipe for always, God bless you real good. And it was a great pleasure meeting you sir. Olorun ase gbogbo awon omo wa ni omo albarka.”

See his post below

Kazim Adeoti's post sparks reactions

See how netizens joined the industry player in celebrating his stepdaughter:

adejumokeatinuke:

"Awww❤️ The last slide."

abolanle24:

"Congratulations, proud dad and mum."

olaidebalogunmariam:

"Allahuma Ameen Yarobi congratulations."

princesspeejayaminu:

"Alaumo Amin sir. Congratulations Michelle . Last slide is bomb."

modupefagbemi:

"Thanks for your support sir congratulations Aya the owner."

omowunmi_anike5:

"Congratulations and Alhamdulillahi."

uzokaaugusta:

"CONGRATULATIONS MICHELLE & AMEN TO ALL YOUR PRAYERS."

hemstar15:

"Congratulations Michelle is the last slide for me."

