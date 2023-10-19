Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, shared an adorable video of how he hung out with his daughters from his first wife

In the clip, the girls were looking content with spending time with their father as they sipped a glass of chilled drink

Adeoti was also happy to share the father-and-daughter moment with his children as he smiled in the video

Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti and his first wife, Asiwaju Funsho Adeoti, might not share the best relationships.

However, the movie marketer is doing everything he can to please his children.

He shared a beautiful video of how he spent an evening with his two daughters from his first wife.

The clip has warmed the hearts of fans who showered prayers on him and his family.

Mercy Aigbe’s Husband Kazim Adeoti Hangs Out With His Daughters. Photo Credit @kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

Kazim Adeoti and his children look happy in the video

The businessman wore a white shirt in the recording, while his daughters wore black tops. The three were satisfied spending time together as they cheerfully enjoyed their outing.

See the clip of their outing here:

Fans react to the video of Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, spending time with his daughters

Reactions trailed the video that Kazim Adeoti posted on Instagram as he went on a night out with his two daughters.

Here are some of the comments below.

@sabinatu.giwa:

"Alhamdullilah......May this bond never fade till eternity."

@stargirlafy:

"Daddy's girls ."

@omotolahot:

They are truly ur girls, d resemblance is topnotch ."

@queen_aduniz:

"Black beauties, you should be nominated as the best hubby and responsible dad. Allah will increase you in knowledge and wisdom, Bijahi Muhammadu Rusullahi (SAW)."

@pinkbukdopticals:

"Your pride biko."

@pinkbukdopticals:

"Very pretty African girls. Your pride bike.

@hannie__06:

"I love this."

@hannie__06:

"Best man."

@boladeayoadeolarinde:

"Beautiful family."

@olaitan5115:

"Someone help me to tag lati suebebe lati Ori fish oko Lizzy Anjorin."

Kazim Adeoti's first wife shares adorable picture with children

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adeoti's first wife, Funsho, shared beautiful pictures of herself with her children.

The girls and their mother wore traditional iro and buba made with aso oke while the boy wore agbada and cap.

She put an emotional capture on the picture and stated that her children are all she has and would ever need.

Source: Legit.ng