Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her daughter Michelle have touched the hearts of fans online

A video made the rounds showing the sweet moment mother and daughter reunited after many months apart

A number of the actress’ fans reacted to the emotional video of Mercy Aigbe and her daughter hugging each other at the airport

Top Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe and her daughter, Michelle, have now reunited after many months apart to the joy of fans.

Just recently, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a video of the sweet moment she got to see her child after a long time.

In the video, Mercy Aigbe was seen walking fast with her arms wide open as she saw Michelle at the airport.

Fans gush over sweet video of Mercy Aigbe and daughter reuniting at airport.

Source: Instagram

The mother and daughter shared a very tight hug and Mercy even tried to lift her grown child in the air.

See the emotional video below:

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe and daughter Michelle reunite

The heartwarming video of the mother and daughter’s display of love touched many fans online. A number of them took to Mercy Aigbe’s comment section to react. Read some of what they had to say below:

Jumokeodetola:

“Sweet to see.”

shin_dara__:

“We love to see it.”

alakaba_toyinpeculiar:

“Why u cut that place sis,I want to see if u can carry her.”

qute_tosyn:

“Awwwwwn my people.”

shopwithkas_store_enterprises:

“Motherly, Priceless moment.”

Iam_oluwatoyosi:

“Awwwwww mummy self no fit carry Michelle again.”

margaret_unusual:

“Michelle is back.”

