Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe has now got fans talking about her throwback photo from 22 years ago

The movie star shared the old photo of herself carrying her daughter, Michelle, who was a baby at the time as she claimed to have always been a fashionista

Mercy’s throwback photo stirred a series of interesting reactions from her followers who had a lot to say about the snap

Top Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe is now in the news over the throwback photo of herself she posted online.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared an old photo of herself with her daughter, Michelle, from 22 years ago.

In the photo, Mercy Aigbe was seen wearing a blue cord lace outfit with a matching blue aso-oke headgear and a matching blue beaded necklace with other gold accessories.

Fans react to actress Mercy Aigbe's throwback photo. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The actress accompanied the photo with a caption where she gushed over how she looked in the old photo. According to her, she has always been a fashionista.

Her caption reads in part:

“Throwback to 22 years Ago

Omo i be fine babe and fashionista right from time

Check me out na! See my Cord lace, my bead jewelry, my solid Gold wrist watch, Hand chain and Rings that time this Hand chain with charms was the in thing Makeup and Gele by me see brows ”

See the throwback photo below:

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe’s throwback photo from 22 years ago

Mercy Aigbe’s old photo soon became the topic of discussion for her followers as many of them took to her comment section to share their thoughts on it.

Some of them applauded her growth while others laughed at her funny eyebrows in the old photo. Read some of their comments below:

Hawt001:

“@realmercyaigbe the eyebrow is eyebrowing .”

ms_dainty1:

“God has really changed your story. The God that change yours will surely change mine. ”

bussiefab:

“Yes true babe and Fashionista see your head tie wey be like Noah's boat .”

dazzlindaizy:

“The brow those days nah fire!!

Beoladcreations_official:

“It's the eyebrows for me , though it was the best that year.”

dahzzlefabrics1:

“ my woman with the swag, O plenty for Alhaja Mihannah Iyawo Alhaji Adeoti❤️Best fashionista”

rose_foster0115:

“Omg the cat eye is what I’m seeing with the makeup. Trendy even then and trendy now. A Queen I definitely Stan.”

mohat_prints_limited:

“It’s the eye brow for me .”

faithmultibuy:

“The brows are giving .”

loola_empire:

“It’s the brows for me .”

hesta_alaga:

“Once a fashionista always a fashionista ❤️.”

Source: Legit.ng