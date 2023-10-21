Recently married Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire trends online as she turns a new age

Peggy has got people talking online as photos and clips shared on her social media pages go viral

Screen god and Peggy's hubby, Freddie Leonard, couldn't help but react to the trending photos of his wife as she added a new age

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire trends online as she celebrates turning a new age in stunning fashion.

Clips from Peggy's birthday post have got people talking online. The beautiful actress has been peppering the gram with stunning different looks.

Freddie Leonard stirs emotions online with a post celebrating his wife Peggy Ovire's birthday. Photo credit: @peggyovire/@freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

Freddie Leonard celebrates his wife

Peggy's husband and ace filmmaker Freddie Leonard's birthday post celebrating his wife is gold.

He described his wife as the love of his youth, his homemaker and the sweet melody that completes every fibre of his existence.

Read Freddie Leonard's quote celebrating his wife:

"The Love of My Youth... My Home Maker.. Your Prayers, Support and Confidence in Me Gives Rhythm to my Steps. You are the sweet melody that makes our tune complete. Mrs Leonard, The Lord Has Just opened a More interesting Chapter of Your Life, Marked by total Bliss and Fulfillment."

Peggy Ovire's birthday post:

See Freddie Leonard's post celebrating his wife's birthday:

See how netizens reacted to Peggy Ovire and Freddie's post

Here are some of the comments Legit.ng gathered from the couple's post:

@nadine.7407:

"How you and u husband are still togther cause the way am seeing it mhhhhhhh ok."

@temmy_telecoms:

"Happy birthday Queen Peggy❤️."

@kamernymakeovers:

"Happy beautiful birthday, dearie your new age is forever blessed."

@daintycosmixs.ng:

"Happy birthday queen . Wishing you many more fruitful years."

@symplyvikky:

"Happy birthday her royal majesty."

@k8henshaw:

"Happy birthday Peggy. Best wishes for a beautiful and special day. God bless you."

@mayyuledochie:

"Stunning. Happy birthday beautiful!"

@manner_hairworld:

"Happy birthday my beautiful friend, wishing you more beautiful and fruitful years ahead in Jesus Name Amen."

@becky_chuks_butter:

"My beautiful momma. Happiest birthday in few hours. May God continue to order your foot steps, Amen."

