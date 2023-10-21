Nigerian singer Wizkid, after weeks away from his social media pages, recently returned to Instagram

The Afrobeat artist made a return with clips from his mum's final burial ceremony, shared on his page

One of the highlights of the snaps shared by Wizkid that caught people's attention was the image of him spraying money on his mum's casket

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid recently took many unawares as he finally returned to social media after months away to mourn his late mum.

The singer stirred emotions online as he shared photos of his brother, sisters, dad and sons at the final burial ceremony of his mum.

Afrobeat star Wizkid returns to social media with images from his mum's final burial ceremony. Photo credit: @wizkidayo

In one of the clips, the singer was seen holding an umbrella for his dad as the family arrived at the reception of the burial ceremony.

Wizkid sprays money on his mum's casket

However, one of the images posted online by Wizkid caught the attention of many online.

The singer and his sisters were sighted in one of the trending photos spraying their mum's casket money.

Wiz's caption for the images also stirred emotion. He wrote:

"Love you my everything."

See the post below:

How netizens reacted to Wizkid's photos

Here are some of the reactions gathered by Legit.ng from Wizkid's post:

@brodashaggi:

"️Wishing you all the peace and comfort possible."

@theycallmeshallipopi:

"It is well️."

@thecuteabiola:

"Stay strong Oba Orin."

@oluwadolarz:

"Comfort and joy shall be yours amen."

@lolaomotayo_okoye:

"May God Almighty continue to comfort you during this very difficult time and May she continue to rest in perfect peace."

@wahalaroom:

"Wizzzy Much Love. Blessed KING!!"

@themixhq:

"The biggest artist in Africa is back! Stay strong big Wiz."

@officialomoborty:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace. The pain never truly heals, i am there, but continue to pray for her and please be happy and find solace in knowing that she's smiling down on you from above. She’s now your guiding Angel."

@iamtrinityguy:

"God will continue to be with you Big Wiz."

@faylovee:

"May your beautiful mom sleep in peace."

