Peggy Ovire, the wife of Frederick Leonard, disagreed with Kiekie's advice encouraging married women to share financial responsibilities with their husbands

Kiekie's sparked a wave of responses after she asserted her stance on women actively contributing to household expenses during a recent interview

In reaction, Peggy took to social media to highlight that chances are that the comedian was earning more than her man

Frederick Leonard's wife, Peggy Ovire, has chastised Kiekie for urging married ladies to split the bills with their husbands.

Kiekie's contentious interview prompted tremendous reactions, as she said she can't live in a house where she doesn't pay rent and help her husband financially.

Frederick Leonard’s wife, Peggy Ovire, opposes Kiekie's idea of splitting bills with her husband. Credit: @peggyovire, @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

The comedian made the claims on the latest episode of Toke Makinwa's podcast.

Kiekie believes that sharing home expenses with their spouses is beneficial to the home because it decreases financial stress.

Peggy Ovire disagrees with Kiekie

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Peggy, the wife of Nollywood actor Fredrick Leonard, criticised the comedian, saying she should state she earns more than her husband, which may be why the bills are split.

Peggy revealed that her husband won't let her pay the bills. However, she knows she must care for the house and be there during emergencies.

"Just say you earn more than your husband Kiekie, then bill sharing is a Must. It is my husband's responsibility to pay the bills especially since he can afford it, mine is to take care of the home & be there for emergency cases. My man won't even let me pay jack".

See her post below:

Peggy Ovire's statement sparks reactions online

See what netizens had to say:

that.phoneography.chick:

"But seriously, people should just do what works for them abeg. If it’s working for her, fine. And Peggy if urs is working for you too, fine. Make una no dey pressure una selves. No rules boo. Do you, as long as you and your household dey happy. No wham."

obaksolo:

"I Agree with Peggy Some Responsibilities are for the Man be it home or Abroad. If a woman works and want to support it should be on a mutual agreement not You Must Pay Half and I pay Half thingy✌️."

toiyoabasi1:

"That's Kiekie's home. The other is Peggy's home. Simple. Let us all do what works for us."

modellah:

"A real man won't let you lift a finger. You know a man is doing well when you see his wife. He won't let you share shi. The minute you give a man that leg that's the end. There are other ways to support please.

"How will I pay rent just so I can be able to tell you to leave my house? Am I settling down with you with hopes that there'd be a “leave my house” in the future??? Why then did I leave my parents house to marry you???"

dumi_deee:

"A man that’s is man enough will not even share rent with you, yes! You can contribute to other things,but not sharing of rent/ school fee… except you are earning more than your husband…"

9jawoman:

"Point blank period! My man won’t even let me pay shi not to talk of splitting bills. She earns more obviously."

Source: Legit.ng