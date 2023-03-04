Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire seems set for a change in career path after a recent experience of hers on set

The actress got people talking online with a post she shared dressed in medical scrub while gushing at how she looked in it

However, at the tail end of her post, Peggy noted that even though she was considering changing her career from acting to nursing, it wouldn't be in Nigeria but rather in Canada

Beautiful Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has stirred emotions online with a post she shared on her social media page.

The recently married Nollywood star made a shocking post to reveal to her fans that she was considering a career change from acting to nursing.

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire stirs reactions online as she talks about a deep-seated wish to change her career from acting to nursing. Photo credit:@peggyovire

Peggy Ovire, in the trending post seen wearing a medical scrub and couldn't help but gush over herself and how well the nursing outfit looked on her.

However, Peggy quickly noted that although she was considering a career change from acting to nursing, she didn't intend to do it in Nigeria but in Canada.

See Peggy Ovire's post about wanting to change her career below:

See how netizens reacted to Peggy Ovire's post about wanting to change her career path

@beeceeugboh:

"The scrub fits you o."

@winnosplace:

"And I will be your patient."

@oladiamond2272:

"You are looking very beautiful in this profession."

@ifyakoma:

"Nurse Peggy."

@chachaekefaani:

"Suits you."

@splendor_ella:

"It’s beautiful ooo but wat u doing is actually better make the nursing field fit enter us oo."

@savitri.singh.96:

"Looks good on u but papa hands too young nice u in my country."

@official_ruthycruz:

Sis is not by scrub oooooo just pass Nursing council first then we proceed to Nclex

