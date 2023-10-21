Renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid recently showed how much of a romantic lover he is as he throws his partner, Jada P, a birthday treat

The singer was recently sighted with his partner and some close friends at an exclusive luxury restaurant

Nightlife boss Cubana Chiefpriest was one of the few famous faces that was at the birthday party

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Wizkid and his partner, Jada P, trend online after clips of the pair stepping out to celebrate the latter's birthday.

Some clips of the lovers out having fun together as they celebrate have gone viral.

Clips from Wizkid's baby mama's birthday dinner at Gras Lagos. Photo credit: @cubana_chiefpriest/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid shows a different side to his personality as he throws Jada a lovely birthday party.

Cubana Chiefpriest attends Jada's birthday dinner

The birthday bash wasn't an all-out affair but was attended by only close friends and family members of the music superstar.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

However, videos of Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, attending the birthday bash have gotten people talking online.

Many were quick to note that the celebrity barman has found the perfect way of being friends with everybody so long as it makes him money.

The Jada P's birthday dinner was held at the high-end restaurant, Gras Lagos.

See clips from the birthday dinner trending online:

See how netizens reacted to the trending clip

Read some of the comments Legit.ng gathered from netizens as the clip trends online:

@verified_honcho:

"Chief priest sabi play this celebrity things. No follow dem hate who no hate u."

@mcpsalm:

"This man and politics but it's good... No hate zone... You like my wiz I love u u hate him I rubbish your generation."

@dkingofafrica:

"Chief priest be like poco lee he no get enemy."

@excel_bright_popinteriors:

"Chief priest i remove cap for you, make dem leave this business for you. e go hard before person go over take you for business."

@lady_oezi:

"Wait isn’t that wizkid, and you didn’t tag him, chai wizzy you do fck up, see the disrespect."

@d_realsolz:

"Chief priest no de carry last. Men dem. I thought babanla would go incognito after the mum burial. Good to see smiling once again. Biggest BIRD."

@rico_bante:

"Chief Priest na better business man ... Na una dey think say these guys dey fight...... The Rich rarely fights Atiku Obi are friends but their supporters are at war."

Wizkid parties with baby mama Jada P

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a clip of Wizzy and his baby mama out clubbing together recently.

This came days after Wizkid's mum's final burial. The pair seem to enjoy every bit of their time together in Lagos.

The two looked adorable as they could not stay far apart. The singer was seen dancing to his song 'Ojuelegba' as he sipped the drink in his hand.

Source: Legit.ng