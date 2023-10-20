YBNL boss, Olamide, has now extended his kindness to Portable’s former record label signee, Young Duu

The music star shared a funny video of Young Duu freestyling on his Instagram stories and the post went viral

A number of social media users were amused by the video Olamide posted and some said it would be the beginning of Young Duu’s success

Popular Nigerian singer, Olamide, has now shown love to fast-rising singer, Young Duu, to the surprise of many fans.

Just recently, the YBNL boss took to his official Instagram page via his stories to post a video of Young Duu freestyling.

Funny reactions as Olamide shares video of Young Duu's freestyle. Photos: @olamide

Recall that Young Duu used to be signed on to controversial singer Portable’s record label, Zeh Nation, before he was sent packing.

Olamide seemed to have been very amused by Young Duu’s talent and he shared a video of the young man on his page.

See the clip below:

Reactions as Olamide posts Young Duu on his page

Shortly after Olamide posted the video of Young Duu’s freestyle, it went viral on social media. Many netizens shared their interesting takes on the matter. Read some of their comments below:

burstbraingram:

“Industry don later carry youngy duu.”

halimaoyagbola:

“young duu is about to gberaaaaaaaaa.”

prolifikation:

“Portable is about to start beef with him.”

off_krist1:

“That's not a freestyle bro just cruise no hate.”

blapp_noni:

“I like this guy.”

joebestt:

“Baba fit dey catch cruise.”

Ademola tweeted:

Sneh tweeted:

This tweep said Young Duu’s career is about to blow:

Afro-Freak said it might not work out:

Dosky wondered if Olamide wanted to sign Young Duu:

Rashmar had this to say:

BG Grim wrote:

Young Duu jumps on bikes after Portable collected his car

According to an earlier report by Legit. ng Yung Duu was spotted taking commercial transport after Portable collected the car he gave him.

Zeh Nation's boss had collected the car he gave to Yung Duu because he was giving the singer terrible luck.

Fans who saw the young musician accused Portable of oppression, and they vowed to help Yung Duu get another whip.

