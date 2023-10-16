Portable Zazu has put smiles on the faces of an upcoming singer, Churchhill Mimo, as he gifted him a new car

The Zeh Nation music label's nice gestures came after Churchill Mimo's previous car was stolen

Fans have since taken to the comment section to hail Portable, while some warned Churchill Mimo, claiming the singer could still retrieve the car

An upcoming singer, Churchhill Mimo, has taken to social media to appreciate controversial Street Pop artist Habeeb Olalomi, aka Portable Zazu, for replacing his stolen car.

Churchill Mimo, who shared lovely pictures of the new car on social media, was short of words as he penned his sincere appreciation to the singer.

Upcoming singer Churchhill Mimo appreciates Portable over new car. Credit: @churchillmimo @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The upcoming singer wrote:

"Don’t even know what to type hereanyways I’ll try…u such a great person dat stil wants everybody around him to be great U just made my day today by Buying me dis ride…Menh u’re deeply appreciatedTalk & do Dr Zeh ur reign shall be 4ever✅ I promised never to take dis ur luv for Grantedmy Car was stolen sometime ago & u just got me another 1 today @portablebaeby no go ever lack in ur life."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Yung Duu, others react as Portable replaces singer's car

Legit.ng captured some of the messages that trailed Churchill Mimo's post about Portable's kindness; see them below:

official_young_duu:

"You a Great Legend."

holakunle31:

"Bruh nah label car ooo if you do anyhow record label go collect ham back asap"

gossiploadedtv:

"Congrats Baba Ika!! God bless you Always Omo Olalomi Just get yourself a Boss like Zazzu."

ysl_lyon:

"Zeh nation and Used car 5&6."

kaykay.scoring:

"Congrats oremi churchill But Okay sha e go last for ur hand in Jesus name... Where is YoungDuu car bayi"

0ladapo_ejanla:

"E go still abuse you collect d car back."

Why Tunde Ednut threw his weight behind Portable

In another report via Legit.ng, Tunde Ednut supported Portable after a show promoter took the money the singer was sprayed away with him.

Tunde criticised the show promoter, stating that his action towards Portable was wrong.

The popular blogger also posted a clip of how Portable reacted to how the guy treated him.

Source: Legit.ng