Nigerian comedian and music executive Basketmouth is overwhelmed by the sudden price hike in the country

In a recent media interview, the comic merchant shared how things have become more expensive in the entertainment industry since the inflation

Bright recounted how much it cost to shoot a music video months back in comparison to the current amount needed for him to do another for his newest song

Popular Nigerian comedian and music executive Bright Okpocha, best known as Basketmouth, has lamented the rising cost of making music videos in the country.

Basketmouth noted that the typical charge in the sector used to be between 7 and 7.5 million naira, but at the moment, it is currently between 27 and 30 million naira.

Basketmouth laments over the recent cost of making music video.

Source: Instagram

He chose a holdup video instead of a standard music video for "Party," the lead single from his upcoming album "Uburu," since he couldn't afford to spend more than N25 million on a traditional music video.

Basketmouth revealed as much in an interview with The Beat 99.9 FM radio station.

