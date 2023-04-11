Bssketmouth has finally addressed his long-time beef with his colleague AY after his viral interview with media personality, Chude

AY had talked about how his name was excluded from Basketmouth's wedding guest list and several attempts to reconcile with him

On Nedu's podcast, Basketmouth set the records straight, revealing that they were never friends and that AY is a snake

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor Basketmouth on Nedu's The Honest Bunch podcast, revealed that 90% of what his colleague AY said about their friendship and fight was a lie.

The comedian added that they have never been friends, as there has never been any day he called on AY to hang out or banter with him as a friend. To buttress his point, Basket pointed out that there is no photo of them on social media together.

Basketmouth added that a lot of his friends had warned him about AY, calling him a snake who will only shed his skin to become a bigger snake.

On the wedding AY revealed that he wasn't invited, but his wife's name showed up on the list. Basketmouth disclosed that that was another lie.

According to him, he had no idea Mabel's name was on the list, as he only made sure only his friends graced the occasion.

bibiiremusings:

"Why’s Basketmouth talking as if friendship with him is a rare privilege. AY never alluded to the fact that you guys were friends, but colleagues, I think he even called you a boss of some sorts. And I don’t even intend to support AY, but this video comes off as egotistic."

funmialariya1ofcanada:

"He never said you were friends. Please address the 30k issue, I want to check something."

_radiantj_:

"The reason your wife left you is cos you have a covenant with Pride."

anikeade240:

"See pride on top life wey no be our own,God will heal basket."

stylecataloguen:

"Did AY say they were friends? this man sounds so cocky how long will the 'beef' last you are too old for this."

veraonom:

"What's even special about ur friendship. Na AY way like peace sef."

unbeaten007otaobayomi:

"He is not a friend na u be God? Goan sit down my friend "

ocfreeman:

"This guy is a beast indeed."

chiobiajulu:

"I don't like people that sound like this guy. he looks like someone with unforgiving spirit."

Comedian Basketmouth painfully announces marriage breakup

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, took to social media with a very shocking announcement.

On his social media pages, the actor disclosed that after much deliberation, he and the mother of his three kids have decided to go their separate ways.

He continued by saying that despite the separation, he and Elsie will continue working hard to give their children the love, support, care, and guidance they need.

