Comedian Akpororo has made a video where he informed Verydarkman not to attack Nollywood actors over Ibu's Ibu's health

According to him, ladies in Nollywood misinform their fans that there is money in the movie industry

He called out Enugu state governor for neglecting Mr Ibu even though he is from the state

Comedian Jepththah Bowoto, also known as Akpororo, has caused a stir on social media with the video made were he told Verydarkblackman not to attack all movie practitioners but the ladies who misinform fans about the state of the industry,

According to him, actors don't make money like many believe. It is the wannabes who misconstrued the true image of things in Nollywood.

He added that once those ladies appear in a movie, they start posting pictures of cars and properties they have acquired.

Recall Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkblackman dragged Nollywood for neglecting Mr Ibu after he begged for funds from this hospital bed.

Akpororo Tells Verydarkman To Call Out Nollywood Ladies. Photo Credit @akpororo/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Akpororo calls out Enugu state governor

In the clip, the humour merchant out Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah for not helping Ibu.

According to him, the actor is from Enugu State, but Mbah has yet to utter a word since the video of Mr Ibu begging on the hospital bed went viral.

See the clip here:

A fan reacted to the video made by Akpororo about Nollywood

Reactions have trailed the video made by Akpororo about Nollywood. Here are some of the comments below.

@mczeph:

"What Charles Inojie said on Nedu Podcast."

@ifranknero:

" I enjoyed listening to him. That gat my respect. Even when Edu trying to make him talk bad about girls in a way, he was saying, na you know watin you dey talk."

@michael_frenzy_:

"Destiny Etiko and Ahmusy make una fly Mr Ibu go abroad.:"

@oluwaseanjaduloju:

"For the first time i totally agree with him on this."

@michael_frenzy_:

"Destiny Etiko and Ahmusy make una fly Mr Ibu go abroad."

@kemas.ragnar:

"Fact

@rare_330:

"A lengend for that matter . God help us all."

@iamcynthiaoluchi:

"Let the women breathe ."

@iamkshadow:

"Normally! Truth is bitter nau."

@chonsautos':

"Lol next world pray to be woman."

@mozidatt:

"Na another thing dey pain this one ."

@heisemikonzy:

"Truth talk."

Kanayo O. Kanayo attacks Verydarkblackman over video on Mr Ibu

Legit. ng earlier reported that Kanayo. O Kanayo lashed out at Verydarkblackman for saying that Nollywood had neglected Mr Ibu.

He made a video and tried to raise funds for the ailing actor while abusing his colleagues for not doing the right thing.

Kanayo O. Kanayo responded by calling him an attention-seeking and unruly man.

Source: Legit.ng