Nigerian comedian Akpororo has taken to social media to drag POS agents in the country amid the new naira notes scarcity

According to the comedian, POS agents are now competing with God as he claimed they now charge 10 per cent from customers

The comedian's outburst has stirred different reactions from Nigerians as many agreed with him

A video of popular comedian Akpororo calling out POS agents in the country is currently trending online.

Akpororo, who seems angry with the situation of things in the country, especially with the scarcity of naira, stated that POS agents are now competing with God in terms of tithes.

Akpororo begs the government to help Nigerians. Credit: @akpororo/gettyimage@Foster, Jeffbergen

According to the comedian, POS agents now charge Nigerians 10 per cent of the money received from their channel.

In his words:

"How much is God collecting, 10 per cent. People wey dey do POS now don pass God. Them dey share the same power with God."

In another clip, Akpororo also called out filling stations and power authority as he claimed they were working hand in hand.

Akpororo added a caption that read:

"Government please help us. Nigerians needs help, na beg we dey full video link in my Bio. Try watch the full video to get the message."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Akpororo's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as many shared their experiences, see them below:

beyondstylee_collection:

"I no dey do pos oo.. but they queued to get that money me I paid 8k to collect 120k."

kingsgoldcomedy:

"Come Ajegunle filling station sell 170."

chrisemeka85:

"Bro pr0voke carry your PVC vote the right candidate. See unnecessary situations Nigerians pass everyday."

official_zyro22:

"Even bank Dey collect charges if you need new money meanwhile bank Dey do pos work ."

princessisaaz:

"Bros for ekpoma 5k na 1k to withdraw… the matter just tire person because me wewe dey spoil this country."

Source: Legit.ng