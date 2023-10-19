Mr Ibu's cry for help over his failing health has opened Nollywood to massive criticism online

In a video, veteran actor Kanayo O. Kanayo called out Uche Maduagwu for daring to use Mr Ibu's case to chase clout and drag Nollywood

Maduagwu clapped back at Kanayo, asking if he or Nollywood had helped any legend in distress of late

Uche Maduagwu has lambasted his senior colleague Kanayo O. Kanayo on his Instagram page.

The drama began with a video of John Okafor, popularly called Mr Ibu, crying for help from the hospital bed. After the video went viral, people started flooding social media with different opinions.

Uche Maduagwu lashed out at Kanayo over Mr Ibu's condition. Photo credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo/@realmribu/@uchemaduagwu

Kanayo, aka Mazi Sacrifice, made a video calling out Verydarkman and Uche Maduagwu for using Mr Ibu's case to criticize others and chase clout.

This did not go down well with Maduagwu, who made a post attacking Kanayo.

Uche Maduagwu fires back at Kanayo

The controversial actor asked his senior colleague if he gave money to any Nollywood legend who battled different ailments in the past.

He said that Kanayo mentioned his name in his video because he knows he speaks the truth.

Still on Kanayo's neck, Maduagwu noted that Mr Ibu had been struggling with his health for about five years, and nobody helped him because Nollywood was a competition stage.

See the post below:

Reactions to Uche Maduagwu's post attacking Kanayo

Netizens wasted no time putting the controversial actor in his place. Read some of the comments below:

Davido, PSquare, and others rally funds to fly out Mr Ibu

Legit.ng earlier reported that one of those who reacted to Mr Ibu's cry for help was Paul Okoye of the PSquare duo, who noted that he, his brothers and Davido were already planning to help Mr Ibu.

In the viral clip, Mr Ibu's daughter, Jasmine, solicited funds and support from Nigerians so that the veteran could be flown out of the country for treatment.

The veteran actor celebrated his 62nd birthday in a hospital bed.

