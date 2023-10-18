BBNaija star Kiddwaya has once again taken to social media to brag about being his family's wealth

The reality show star, who is the son of Terry Waya, noted that he would just be a kid if he wasn’t a Waya

Davido and other Nigerians reacted to Kiddwaya’s post with a series of interesting comments

BBNaija star Kiddwaya, with real name Terseer Waya, is once again in the news for being a rich Nigerian kid.

The socialite caused a huge social media buzz after he shared a video online and bragged about being the son of a billionaire.

Kiddwaya brags about his dad's wealth inside a private jet. Photos: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram and X pages, the reality TV star was seen boarding his father’s private jet and also showing off bundles of foreign currencies while having a good time.

In the caption of the post, Kiddwaya noted that without his ‘Waya’ last name, he would have just been a kid.

He wrote:

“Imagine if i wasn’t a waya. I would just be a kidd.”

See his video below:

Davido, others react to Kiddwaya's post

Kiddwaya’s post caught the attention of many Nigerians after it went viral on different social media platforms. Some of them, including top singer Davido, shared their thoughts.

Read some of their comments below:

davido:

“Sorry ooo.”

chidexy1:

“Kid wasn’t showing his lifestyle on Instagram oo .. but you people that are trolling him just made him say… you know what ? Okay I have a better way of trolling you’ll back, I will choke you with wat you can never have,I love it.”

Iammotherson:

“Normally this lifestyle no be for everyone.”

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“Justice for children of the poor o! Hian.”

srigeorgeom:

“Shoutout to all fathers who made it easier for their children and future generations.”

queen_annastacyp:

“What is his occupation???”

inftasanguine:

“London court orders Terry Waya to pay £1.54M for money laundering or go to jail for 30 months - Sahara Reporters. . Before you tension yourself, keep in mind this is illegal money.”

naijamortgages:

“Kidd sounds like he has undiagnosed/ untreated trauma.”

spotlightroom7:

“Noise maker.”

Davido says he doesn't know who BBNaija Phyna is

In other BBNaija related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Davido reacted after liking a hate tweet about Level Up winner, Phyna.

The DMW boss made it clear that he had no idea who Phyna was after he liked the controversial tweet about her.

Davido's response caused even more drama on social media as Nigerians reacted to his post.

