Regina Daniels' first son, Munir Nwoko, may be set to follow his mother's path in Nigeria's movie industry

This comes as the actress' son made his acting debut in his mum's recently released movie, Saved

As expected, many of Regina's fans and followers have taken to social media to gush about the actress' son

It appears Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is set to let her first son with businessman Ned Nwoko, Munir, pursue a career in the movie industry.

Regina, who started movie making at seven, thanks to her mother Rita Daniels' influence, also gave her 3-year-old son his first movie role.

The mother of two, on Wednesday, October 18, shared a snippet from her new movie, Saved, and it showed a clip where a man was carrying Munir.

In a caption about the new movie, Regina, who was proud of her achievement, wrote:

"Featuring practically all your favs and of course my youngest star @princemunirnwoko."

Watch the video below:

Fans gush as Regina Daniels' first son lands first movie role

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; see them below:

sir.sammywest:

"And this is the beginning of Moon the kid actor."

iamgoldextenzions:

"Is that Munir hope welfare gave him pizza and coldstone cause thats a hollywood star right there."

kidothecreator:

"Moon’s acting debut."

iam_dominic_eloi:

"It’s been a while i saw Gina on my Screen, heading to Youtube ASAP."

sweezzy1:

"Na back to back you come dey give us o Nne."

prankhottiee:

"Best movie right now. It’s on repeat."

callme__winner_:

"I’m definitely seeing because munir."

soft_joyce_:

"Let me go and watch ooo i dont străin nonsense."

brightangel_hairempire:

"Congratulations oooooo Gina baby."

jessilove2laugh:

"Am so proud of you boo boo….. see as everything is going straight… brain lady."

