Uche Maduagwu has called out Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, for not congratulating him and Chioma over the birth of their twins

According to Uche, Davido's billionaire dad, Adedeji Adeleke, would be proud of her if she sent her good wishes to the singer and his wife

Uche's statement has, however, sparked reactions from many of Sophia's fans as many dragged him

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu sparked reactions after he took to his Instagram page to call out Sophia Momodu for not joining well-wishers to celebrate with Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland over their twins' birth.

Uche, in his post, asserted that Davido would likely congratulate Sophia if she were the one who gave birth to twins with her ‘husband.’

Uche Maduagwu advises Sophia Momodu to use Imade's page to congratulate Davido and Chioma. Credit: @davido @thesophiamomodu

The actor also claimed Sophia's message would have earned her a soft spot in Davido’s billionaire father Adedeji Adeleke's heart.

Uche further advised Sophia to send the message through her daughter Imade’s social media page if she doesn't want to share it via her page.

He wrote in a post:

"Davido’s Father will be so proud of you if you Congratulate Davido and my CHIOM CHIOM For their TWINS. You can even post it on your Pikin page on social media to Appreciate God For Blessing Mr. And Mrs. David Adeleke with Twins. Aunty Sophia, Jesus Dey wait.”

See the post below:

See another post below:

Netizens drag Uche Maduagwu

Many took to the actor's comment section to drag him for advising Sophia to congratulate Davido and Chioma.

katophasha.khato:

"Leave sophia alone ..will chioma congratulate her mxm."

globalmedusresource

"Uche go n sleep. How many time have chioma congratulate her on her achievement. Abeg go sleep if you don't have anything to post."

suzzy_erskine:

"If she posts problem, if she doesn’t post problem chaiii… it is actually not easy to be Davido‘s baby mama."

theras__hair:

"You should concentrate more on your life stop talking too much let Sophie be if it was Chioma will she congratulate Sophie?"

Davido allegedly gifts Chioma expensive gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kemi Olunloyo claimed Davido gifted Chioma a mansion in Atlanta for welcoming their twins.

Olunloyo claimed the mansion was worth about N688m and tastefully furnished.

The controversial journalist also advised the DMW star not to disclose the exact location of the mansion.

