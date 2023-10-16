Now that Nigerians are fully aware he welcomed twins, Davido took to social media out of excitement to reveal a secret

Unknown to fans, the singer already hinted in one of his songs, In The Garden, off Timeless album, about becoming a dad of twins

The singer gushed over the song on X, formerly Twitter, and Nigerians finally realised the lyrics were not ordinary

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is still basking in the euphoria of welcoming his twins in the same month his first child, with his wife Chioma, died.

The singer took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal he had given a hint about his children, which many Nigerians missed.

Netizens react to Davido's post on X Photo credit: @davido/@TheMahleek

Source: Instagram

The Unavailable crooner noted that now that the lyrics of his In The Garden song about becoming a father of twins have become a reality, it hits differently.

He wrote:

"Hits different "

View the post below:

Nigerians react to Davido's post

Fans of the singer excitedly rejoiced with him, noting how everyone completely missed the lyrics.

Read some comments here:

amylicious_ami:

"Wow, he said it in his song and we still didn’t get it."

@thisistolu:

"Baba ibeji is the new status."

rachelleoutlets:

"We love it congratulations."

@gemmanofficial:

"You be my only baby, my baby. Ma Bimo meji, mama Ibeji"

@xx_zamani:

"001 saw it coming"

bimz_pro:

"He said it now "

a.emmanuel.79:

"Na so e suppose be sha n don't ever gossip about your wife, family with Ur side hens."

ticksy_brown_:

"It's high time we start focusing on lyrics rather than just vibing.. a lot is hidden in lyrics just like how a lot in hidden in comic movies."

hairbyzika:

"It’s about time we pay attention to lyrics more than the beats cos this nig*gas be giving us hints and talking about the life in their songs. I am so happy congratulations to our 001 and 002."

Source: Legit.ng