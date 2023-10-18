BBNaija Level Up winner, Phyna, has now reacted to top singer Davido agreeing with a post that bashed her

The DMW boss had liked a tweet that claimed that only useless people were Phyna’s fans

Phyna was quick to respond and she fired back at Davido in an online post that got many Nigerians talking

BBNaija Level Up star, Phyna, has finally replied to Davido over the singer’s latest action on social media.

Recall that the DMW boss recently made headlines after he was discovered to have liked a post about Phyna having only useless fans.

Shortly after Davido’s social media action went viral, the BBNaija star took to her X (Twitter) page to react.

BBNaija's Phyna replies Davido after he liked tweet that called her fans useless. Photos: @unusualphyna, @davido

The Level Up winner started out by asking Davido what she had ever done wrong to him. She also lamented about the hate on her being too much. She however ended her post by congratulating Davido on his twins.

She wrote:

“Wetin I do @davido? Na wah oh, The hate is real….., Congratulations on your twins sha.”

See her tweet below:

Fans react as BBNaija’s Phyna fires back at Davido

Phyna’s tweet where she responded to Davido soon went viral on different social media platforms and it got Nigerians sharing their hot takes. Read some of their comments below:

soothsayer_de2:

“That was just an oversight from David which can happen to anybody,dude isn't even a hater,not everything u must have reply over,u would've just ignored since ur fans are already howling on X,papa beji might have apologized.”

rejoice.onyinyechi.56:

“What if he liked the post without realizing it.. even as an unimportant person I experience such things, before I understand the content of the post and I take my likes back ,, calm down biko.”

everythingbeautiful48:

“I knew she will talk.”

freeda22022022:

“Phyna is so disrespectful, and I loveeeeet. "A-list" celebrity wey no respect himself go chop disrespect! Wizkid will never like such tweet.”

ada_obodoukwu:

“Phyna must u respond to everything? Nawa.”

Uy__official:

“Hate you as per you be who ?”

sharon.chigozirim:

“Chaaaiii! It may not be intentional but if it is, move on and don’t dwell on it no be everyone go like you.”

chinny_005:

“It might’ve been a slip of finger, she should calm down abeg!”

pretty__ivie_:

“Keep Davido out of una BBN drama.”

your_smallbiz_bestie:

“Phyna & verydarkman same WhatsApp group. You can take anything away from them except that mouth. They must sha talk.”

__wendy_03:

“Must she react to every news about her.”

