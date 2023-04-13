Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has penned a sweet message to his wife as they mark their 10th wedding anniversary

Nathaniel shared a cute picture of him and his wife as he expressed gratitude to God for their marriage

Many of the singer's fans as well as popular celebrities have taken to the comment section to congratulate him and his wife

Spirit-filled gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has left many gushing as he and his wife Sarah marked their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 13.

Nathaniel, in lengthy gratitude to God said his marriage had been sustained by grace.

Nathaniel Bassey expresses gratitude to God. Credit: @nathanielblow @saranata00

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"10 years of God’s Goodness. Kept by His Mercy, Sustained by His GRACE. The SARANATA project (Coined from SARAH & NATHANIEL) We called it. God has not abandoned this project. And never will. “The Lord will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O Lord, endureth forever: forsake not the works of thine own hands.” Psalm 138:8. Many more years, or Grace and Mercy to go."

Nathaniel Bassey gushes about his wife

The singer expressed gratitude to his wife for standing by him.

He wrote:

"To my Honeywell @saranata00 - The price you pay and keep paying for what I do, can only be God’s grace at work. Thank You."

See his post below:

Watch a clip of their different pictures Sarah Bassey shared

Fans congratulate Nathaniel Bassey and wife

See some of their comments below:

nqbkm:

"Congratulations PST Nat and Sarah ❤️."

mary_lazarus:

"Happy Anniversary ."

eniiwaju_etomi:

"Many congratulations Pst Nathaniel and Madam Sarah, the Lord pour new wine into your relationship and make you friends for life in Jesus name."

penningtonboma:

"Happy happy anniversary lovely people, God's Grace abide with you always."

i_amfaith:

"Congratulations on your 10th year wedding anniversary! Thank you Jesus for these two that you will never abandon. I tap into this very grace and declare that it speaks in my life and manifests very soon! Amen!!❤️."

blessingjessicaobas:

"Happy Anniversary sir."

Nathaniel Bassey prays for Messi

Nathaniel Bassey trended online over his prayer for Argentina captain and PSG forward Lionel Messi.

Nathaniel, who happened to be a big fan of Messi prayed for the football star to lift the World Cup trophy during Qatar's 2022 final world cup.

Sharing a picture of Messi via his Twitter page, Nathaniel stated:

“Father, Please give Him the World Cup and silence His mockers."

Source: Legit.ng