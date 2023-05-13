Trending videos from popular cleric, Apostle Joshua Selman's apostolic conference in the UK, has caused a buzz online

Selman, alongside gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, shut down the AO Arena, which is described as UK's largest indoor arena

A video Nathaniel shared on his Instagram page has stirred reactions from many Nigerians, including celebrities

Spirit-filled cleric Apostle Joshua Selman has been trending on Nigerian social media after he, alongside gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, shut down the AO Arena, a 21,000-capacity arena in Manchester United Kingdom, for an apostolic conference.

The two-day apostolic conference tagged ‘Sound of Revival’ took place on Wednesday and Thursday and was filled to the brim.

"Nathaniel Bassey shares video from UK's conference. Credit: @nathanielblow

Nathaniel, in a caption of a video he shared from the conference, wrote:

"Anytime you are concerned about Nigeria, please remember people like Apostle Joshua Selman, and thank God for blessing our land with Him"

Watch a video Nathaniel Bassey shared on his page

See a picture of Nathaniel Bassey and Apostle Selman below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed videos from the conference, see the comments below:

Chiefolododo:

"This is huge."

lovettt007:

"This is very massive, Jesus everywhere, Jesus Revealed, Jesus Glorified."

interesting15:

"Hallelujah... The church is marching on... Glory to Jesus..."

kingroiz:

"Plus AO arena is larger than O2 arena... Glorious God.God bless and keep glorifying His presence over all true Men and Women of God and all other true ambassadors of God Almighty."

sunnybright137:

Jesus must be known, Jesus must be seen Jesus must be heard Make the Sound of revival louder."

Nathaniel Bassey marks 10th wedding anniversary

Nathaniel Bassey left many gushing as he and his wife Sarah marked their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 13.

In lengthy gratitude to God, the spirit-filled gospel singer said his marriage had been sustained by grace.

He wrote:

"10 years of God’s Goodness. Kept by His Mercy, Sustained by His GRACE. The SARANATA project (Coined from SARAH & NATHANIEL) We called it. God has not abandoned this project. And never will. “The Lord will perfect that which concerneth me: thy mercy, O Lord, endureth forever: forsake not the works of thine own hands.” Psalm 138:8. Many more years, or Grace and Mercy to go."

