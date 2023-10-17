Nigerian singer Paul Okoye couldn't hold his anger against his countrymen for comparing opulent burial ceremonies

The Afrobeats duo singer reacted to the buzz surrounding Wizkid's mother's burial and how netizens compared it to Obi Cubana's mum's own

Rude Boy, as he is fondly called, noted the ills of having such a mentality among the youths in the country

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye has stepped forward to drag Nigerians and future generations for their attitude towards burial ceremonies.

This came after Wizkid's mum was buried in opulence, and a couple of social media users compared the singer's mum's burial to that of popular socialite Obi Cubana whose mother's funeral was also the talk town.

Pictures of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye Credit: @iamkingrudy

The Psquare singer expressed his regret for how netizens viewed the Ojuelgba crooner's mother's burial.

In his words:

"The present generation, i pity Una future Can you imagine people comparing burial ceremonies? Una go hear am ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️”

See his post below

