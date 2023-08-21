Singer Paul Okoye has shared a fun video of him, his kids and his estranged wife, Anita Okoye, as they attend Psquare show in Detroit, US

The clip showed the moment Paul and his twin brother Peter arrived at the house to pick up Anita and the kids

The video has, however, stirred mixed reactions from netizens as some queried if Paul and Anita were back together or co-parenting

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye also known as Rudeboy of Psquare, has caused a buzz online after he shared a video of him and his ex-wife, Anita, alongside their kids.

Paul revealed he brought his family to watch him and his twin brother rehearse ahead of their show in Detroit, US.

The clip showed Paul and Anita linking up for the sake of their kids as they had some special family moments.

Another clip from the video showed when Peter and Paul arrived at the house to pick up the kids and their mother.

Paul was also seen singing a love song on stage.

Captioning the video, Paul wrote:

“Took the kids out for sound check in Detroit, to experience what papa does for a living."

Watch the video Paul Okoye shared below:

Watch the video Peter Okoye shared from their Detroit show below:

Netizens react as Paul Okoye links up with ex-wife

See some of their comments below:

chisomsylviaopara:

"Anita and Rudeboy must reconcile by His Special Grace. God please by prayers ooo."

|strongfeelings001:

"Anita is soooo cute and lovely.... Woman dey pass woman for this life shaa."

sasha_itota:

"If Anita and Rudeboy are truly divorced then why is she still answering Okoye, abi na open marriage?"

presido_akpi:

"Am not Sure Anita and Rudeboy are Truly Divorce."

aishaborboh_jay:

"This video melts my heart ❤️! Ya Allah I wish Paul and Anita will come back together ❤️."

Paul Okoye's lover dismisses pregnancy rumours

Meanwhile, singer Paul Okoye's young lover Ivy Ifeoma shared a new video where she commented on claims about being pregnant.

During a question and answer session, Ivy dismissed the report, adding that she was conducting an experiment on her body.

In her words:

"I am on a journey to gain little weight, I am just conducting an experiment on my body."

