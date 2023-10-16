Nigerian singer Wizkid has continued to be on the lips of everyone following the befitting burial he gave his beloved mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun

One of the musician's online fans, amid the funeral buzz, demanded a glimpse of the Ojuelebga hitmaker's newest house in Lagos

The singer's close associate Godson's response to the demand spurred another round of reactions about the Grammy award-winning artist's wealth

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has continued to stir up conversations around his mother's just-concluded burial.

It was a cynosure of all eyes on social media the past weekend as various clips of extravagant moments from the funeral ceremony went viral.

Wizkid’s right-hand man sparks reactions online following mother's burial Credit: @godsonuyi, @wizkidayomedia

Source: Instagram

Fans of Wizkid couldn't help but gush and try to evaluate the millions of naira put into the lavish burial event.

Internet user demands to see one of Wizkid's mansion

Grammy award-winning singer's close associate, known as Godson, shared a screenshot of a message he got on Snapchat. An individual overwhelmed by the burial ceremony asked to see one of the singer's newest mansions.

"Bro abeg show Wizzy's new crib for lag," the fan demanded.

Reacting to the message, the young man indirectly divulged that the Ojuelegba hitmaker had mansions in different parts of the world while querying which one the curious netizen was interested in seeing.

"Which one pls, UK or Yankee, Ghana or Lagos?" he queried.

See their conversation below:

Wizkid's associate's response sparks reactions

Godson's reply caught the attention of netizens, who dropped different opinions. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

patonofen01:

"For Lag.Brr still dey ask about other countries.. He just failed an exam like that."

mobola0609:

"Normally BIGWIZ money longggggg e no just cast am swears. I guess he just got new one for Banana Island (crib)❤️."

_berry_nita:

"He just said for Lag and other is still asking which one, which kin scope is this ."

25_badder:

"He dey let una know say he many for diff countries ❤️ biggest bird !! fc for life."

silver_costar:

"If nor be talk this one Dey find person state for lag u still Dey ask questions."

miz_okikiola:

"STARBOY get plenty money❤️, @godson45 30bingos don dey cry for here oooo."

iamprinzsheddy:

"They ask you for the one for lag, you dey give too much information."

Videos from Wizkid's mum's burial ceremony

Legit.ng reported that the wake service for Wizkid's mum was held on Thursday, October 12, in Lagos.

The musician's family also held a candlelight service for their deceased mother a day before.

Videos from both funeral ceremonies went viral on the internet, showing the singer's sweet moment in the company of his sons and talent manager Jada P.

Source: Legit.ng