Popular Nigerian singer, Paul PSquare’s young lover, Ivy Ifeoma, has once again caused a buzz over their relationship

Just recently, she revealed that she was just five years old when PSquare released their Busy Body hit song

Ivy’s disclosure soon became a trending topic on social media as it sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul PSquare Okoye and his young girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma’s relationship has made headlines for the umpteenth time.

It all started when Ivy took to her TikTok page to share a video of herself dancing to one of PSquare’s hit songs, Busy Body.

Paul PSquare's bae revealed her age when Busy Body was released. Photos: @iamkingrudy, @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

The video gathered a lot of reactions from fans. One of them asked Ivy how old she was when PSquare released the song.

The netizen wrote:

“How old were you when ur boo and his brother released this hit?”

Without any fuss, Ivy reacted candidly by stating that she was five years old when Busy Body was released.

See her video below:

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Reactions to Paul PSquare’s girlfriend's revelation about her age

Ivy Ifeoma’s disclosure about her being five years old when the Busy Body song was released soon spread on social media. It got a lot of netizens talking. Some loved her candid reply, while others had a lot to say about her age.

Read some of their comments below:

mizz_dame22:

“This lady dey kuku get reply for una since una no mind una business.”

jaycee_designns:

“Allow this babe rest. She is Better than most of you dating people papa.”

chae_bae_shey:

“She is tooooo young for him … that’s child abuse.”

just_standtall:

“She might even be 5 years old for real. I mean that song is 2005, if she was born 2000, she could be 5 years then .”

official_kahlan:

“Na she fit una.”

sheikhayates:

“Omo no jokes oooo 2005 was 18 years ago na wa ooo.”

q_meenahh:

“I kinda like this girl.”

Ogegabriel:

“She ready for una.”

chinwhendu:

“Gen Z energy.”

chiomaa_princess:

“Linus mbah.”

dasola_dasilver:

“Love her.”

haryordeleh_:

“Child abuse.”

Fulloption_bby:

“She's 23. Cool.”

beingmatie:

“Lmao she’s always ready.”

Source: Legit.ng