Actress Tonto Dikeh has been at the forefront of the demand for justice for late singer Mohbad, and she shared an update

Late Mohbad's boss, Naira Marley and socialite, Sam Larry, have been remanded in police custody for 21 days

Tonto shared the video of both men leaving the court premises after the Magistrate delivered the judgement

Nigerian singer Naira Marley and socialite Sam Larry have been remanded in police custody for 21 days, and a video of them at the court premises has surfaced.

Actress Tonto Dikeh shared a video of the men after a Magistrate Court that sat in the Yaba, Lagos State, on Wednesday, October 4, delivered the judgement.

In the clip, Naira Marley and Sam Larry, both masked, descended the stairs with their attorneys as the people around captured the moment.

Tonto Dikeh captioned the video:

"Naria Marley and Sam Larry have both been remanded for 21 days! At this point I’ll like to say thank you to the Magistrate."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

obaksolo

"Abeg shey Sam Larry still wan Beat the person wey call him name?"

senibodreezy:

"Transactions go go on for this 21 days,if you know you know."

makeupbyjaytee:

"I don’t like the fact that he is communicating with civilians as in he is not just bn remanded!!! Why wasn’t he handcuffed?"

simeon.delight

"21 days too small dey suppose sleep for cell for one month."

makeupbyjaytee:

"I will like to see mugshots and them in there change of clothes!"

ajike_ghana:

"These 2 should be separated and their phones bugged… they will implicate each other right now."

bxrbie.toke:

"They should just throw them in jail & throw the key away."

onoz_billy1:

"Answer why did zino leave as well to form his own record label if he knows naira Marley is a good boss label own he for still dy with them."

phabulousthreads:

"He still want to harass the person making the video, harassment is in his blood."

