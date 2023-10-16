BBNaija Ange's mother has clashed with some fans of Mercy Eke over a statement she made that Mercy is her agemate

Mery Eke's supporters who disagreed with her blasted her for making such a statement and gave her negative names

They also accused her of abandoning the reality show star with her grandmother and not setting a good example for her

BBNaija All Stars Angel's mother Titi Lala, known as Brown Sugar is at loggerheads with some fans of her daughter's colleague, Mercy Eke. Angel's mother had stated that Mercy is her agemate, and it didn't go down well with the reality star's supporters.

They rained abuse on the single mother and called her negative names. They also said that she left her daughter with her grandmother, who has not been an excellent example for her.

BBNaija All Stars Mercy Eke’s Fans Fight Angel Smith mom Photo Credit@official_mercyeke/@titilala_brownsugar/@therealangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

BBN Angel's mom replies Mercy Eke's fans

Angel's mother did not take all Mercy Eke's supporters threw at her. She also lashed out at them and stated that saying that she sleeps with men is a slap on their face because it is untrue.

She challenged them and said they wouldn't see a picture of her doing the disgusting act. She added that her country's people can never make such vile allegations against her.

Fans react to the clash between Angel's mother and Mercy Eke's supporters

Netizens have reacted to the fight that took place between Mercy's fans and Angel's mother. They disagreed with the two parties and tried to caution them.

@shola_blade:

"Sheybi una no wan get sense…You all will lurn,you will lurn the hard wa."

@ree_jay10:

"This totally wrong! This is someone’s mother. What y’all do in the name of fan eh!"

@jimmy_ayenks:

"No be small things d sup for the internet ooo."

@nancy_chimeri:

"What is all this toxicity ontop fave bikonu."

@kwest_fabrics:

"This is totally wrong,...why open a space just to insult ...I don't get it."

@roselynpearl_:

"No no this is wrong ."

@iamkingdinero3:

"The Kind T0x!city when Dey follow this BBn show eh."

@dotunslasher:

"No shame …. Smh."

@stainless_88:

"This show is very toxic."

@_lily_among_thorns_:

"This is beyond my comprehension. I thought we are just to enjoy the show, support our fav and let them breathe. People are taking this to another world o."

BBN Angel's mother attacked Venita for criticising her daughter

Legit. ng had previously reported that Angel's mother had lashed out at Venita after the reality star clashed with Angel.

Angel's mother came to her defence and went on social media to say she would deal with Venita anytime she left Biggie's house.

She said herself and Venita are about the same age, so it would be better to settle the score individually when they see each other.

Source: Legit.ng