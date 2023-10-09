Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Pere Egbi shocked the internet with his open confession of affection for Mercy Eke

In a recent interview during one of his media tours, Pere openly expressed his sentiments without leaving any stone unturned

The general's revelation about the Pepper Dem Gang superstar generated a considerable amount of reactions

Former Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Pere Egbi has opened up about his feelings for Mercy Eke.

On Monday, October 9, during an interview on Sabi Radio with former Big Brother Titans participant Miracle OP, Pere bared it all.

He said Mercy's commitment to God strengthened their friendship.

The reality TV star said it had made quite an impression on him to see Mercy reading the bible daily while they were in Biggie's house.

Praising Mercy, Pere stated:

"On her bed was a small bible; that night, I took a peak in the blue room, and she was reading the bible. When you see Mercy, you won't think she's the type of person who is that spiritual with God. And every time, you see her praying every day."

Pere's revelation about Mercy's prayer life sparks reactions

Legit.ng compiled some ridiculous reactions below:

Cee C slams Pere and Mercy's relationship

Meanwhile, another housemate, Cee C, had expressed displeasure over Mercy and Pere's relationship during a conversation with Adekunle, Cross and Ilebaye.

She noted that they both were confusing lust for love because they had been in the house since day one and conveniently fell in love in the final week.

Cee C also opined that the duo were acting for their fans.

Source: Legit.ng