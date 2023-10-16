BBNaija All Stars Pere has encouraged his love interest, Mercy, after watching her interview with Hero Daniels where she wept like a baby

Mercy had cried that people didn't want her to win for the second time during the recently concluded All-Stars edition

Pere stated that it is not a crime to aspire for greater heights and told Mercy that more avenues would come for her to win

BBNaija All Stars Pere Egbi has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comfort his lover, Mercy Eke, because of the way some fans treated her.

Recall Legit.ng had reported that Mercy granted an interview with Hero Daniels and said people didn't want her to win the All-Stars edition because she had won the reality show before.

In his message Pere said Mercy's attitude gave him chills as she broke down in tears while granting the interview.

BBN Pere encourages Mercy

In his tweet, Pere wrote that Mercy shouldn't have broken down like she did. He stated that there is no crime in aiming to achieve more feats.

He also said that Mercy could aspire to clinch more laurels because the sky is just the starting point for her.

Fans react to Pere's tweet

Netizens have reacted to the tweet made by BBN Pere, where he lifted the spirit of his lover, Mercy. Many took a swipe at him and made accusations against him. See some of the reactions here.

@pytwinne:

"The same thing Mercy said in her interview is happening here in the quotes and comments. Cos tell me why y’all are wailing just because someone is showing her support?? It’s witchcraft at this point cos I don’t know what she has ever done to y’all riffraffs."

@chockietee:

"Pere and Mercy can actually work out in the ."

@Gidkingas:

"Right. Wanting more and reaching for a new goal is highly commendable. Anyways, I hope both of you have stop the Farting competition Cross talked about. Wishing you both the Best regardless."

@Maziify07:

"Supportive Boyfriend."

@shuntel71135760:

"As if u wanted her to win before Abeg mak we hear word jor , hypocrite >"

@BevArtist2:

"Timi Dakola told U #PereEgbi to , "Hold her Tight Pere" - & then serenaded both U & Mercy at the Final Saturday Party. It was one of THE most beautiful moments, after a week of seeing U & Mercy unite in quite the most Special way. I do hope U have seen the Timi footage."

@hauwachukwu:

"well, he mentioned he doesn't hide his support. may you both friendship blossom.

@_CDXLIV

"Una just dey mad .All of una."

@Sonicpsalm91:

"Louder inlaw. Mercylambo stan."

@opemipolovesart:

"Well said Pere,I love that you care about her."

@blessed_ajoke

"may you both friendship blossom."

BBN Mercy Eke lovingly rocks Pere's blazer

Legit. ng had earlier reported that BBNaija All Stars Mercy had worn Pere's oversized jacket in their hotel room.

While doing her nails, she put on Pere's grey suit and was cheerful doing it. A feeling of satisfaction was written all over her face as she chatted with the person doing her manicure.

Pere came over to check up on her, and they exchanged greetings and a warm smile before he left the room.

