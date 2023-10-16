Nollywood actress Kiitan Bukola trends online after her recent running with the Lagos State government

The movie star recently shared online that her house was one of the buildings demolished by the Lagos State government around Lekki

Kiitan shared a clip of the demolition on her page, noting that she was mentally drained from having to go through such pain

The Lagos state government's Department for Environmental Protection has recently been in the news a lot after some demolitions undertaken by them within the Lekki axis of the state.

Nollywood actress Kiitan Bukola is one of the victims of the demolitions. A clip she shared online of her house being destroyed has gone viral.

A clip shared online by actress Kiitan Bukola trends as she watched her house get destroyed. Photo credit: @kiitanbukola

Source: Instagram

"Nigeria has finally happened to me" - Kiitan Bukola noted in a viral clip

Kiitan, who isn't famous for her outspoken persona, couldn't help but share how distraught she feels after the recent happenings.

She noted in her post that she felt mentally drained and didn't expect Nigeria to happen to her in such a manner.

In the viral clip, the actress looked desolate as she watched the Lagos state government's bulldozer pull down her walls.

See the clip Kiitan shared online:

See how netizens reacted to Kiitan Bukola's video

Here are the reactions that trail the video of Lagos State's bulldozer destroying Kiitan Bukola's house:

@80nofine:

"Please can someone define nigeria because koyemi."

@kyy_sharr:

"I know the structures might be illegal but I’m sure there are other ways to resolve this. This is pure wickedness."

@olartawurah:

"Make all these owners sha go find all those their developers and charge them all to court , this is not about Nigeria happening to them."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Chaiii, the pain in her eyes! Nigeria please na, this is the only home we’ve got."

@leaddyskincare:

"But why on earth would you buy or build a mansion worth 100millions of Naira not involving a good lawyer or go to Alausa to do a check up on it? This is so disheartening."

@kaizersmatt:

"Let's be honest and direct about the recent demolition of estates along the Ikota Canal. During the construction process, did anyone ask how the developers obtained permits to build there?"

@realujunwamandy_:

"Omo.. this is so painful her properties oh!"

@anitatcoin:

"Omo make up dey try oo."

@kexx_10:

"Make proper finding, and seek advice from the indigenous people there before buying land in Lagos."

@francis_cynthia:

"Why did’t government stop the buildings from the foundational phase if it’s an illegal building wicked county."

@deji__ix:

"So sad, May God replenish all that you lost, as a realtor, I know how you must feel."

@mr.iyanucoded:

"Madam did they inform you about the demolition before Saturday???"

Kiitan Bukola flaunts ring as she gets engaged

Meanwhile, legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nollywood actress took to social media to flaunt her engagement ring after saying yes.

The report went viral after the movie star had taken to social media to share the good news with her fans, noting that she's now off the market.

Bukola shared an adorable video mashup that featured pictures from the night her man asked for her hand in marriage.

Source: Legit.ng