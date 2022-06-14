Popular Nigerian actress Kiitan Bukola has caused a buzz online over her take on the role men play in the society

On social media, the film star advised women to respect men because they are the head and they do not have equal rights

According to her, ladies can start to lose their beauty at the age of 50 while men can choose to remarry younger girls

Nigerian actress Kiitan Bukola had fans talking on social media after she shared her thoughts on the relationship between men and women in society.

In a lengthy post shared on Snapchat, the film star advised ladies to respect and submit to men because whether they liked it or not, they are the boss.

According to Kiitan, social media will make women think they have equal rights with men when they are in fact the boss.

Kiitan Bukola advises ladies to submit to men because they are not equals.

Source: Instagram

The actress added that no matter how beautiful a woman is, once she clocks 50, her beauty will fade and she will retire while men can conveniently marry younger ladies.

Kiitan explained that if these men are not treated well, a time will come when tables will turn and matters will be worse if the man happens to be wealthy.

See the post below:

Actress Kiitan Bukola tells ladies to submit to men.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Kiitan Bukola’s post on women submitting to men

Amyesomchi:

“Submission comes naturally and respect is earned.”

Ruthgabzy:

“No carry toxic feminism into your marriage period.”

Phemmypoko:

“All I know is a good marriage is better off without social media in-laws and public opinions.”

Machoogram:

“Nawa for truth oo .”

Alooma_wayne:

“Generation Z will not like this o.”

Pretty_gloria16:

“Respect is reciprocal.”

Miss.crystal11:

“Pick me vibes.”

Jidepounds.i:

“They will nail you on the cross Aunty... Run for your dear life.”

Boynefefe:

“They will st@ne you my sister.”

Imthestorme:

“Ladies won’t like this.”

Boujeeyyyy:

“This write up is screaming pick me ‍♀️.”

Interesting.

Larritt speaks after stoning Mercy Aigbe with bottle at party

Meanwhile, Nigerian socialite and businesswoman, Omolara Olukotun, better known as Larritt, has now broken her silence on social media after her messy fight with actress, Mercy Aigbe.

The businesswoman and the actress were involved in a brawl at a party that started after Larritt stoned Aigbe with a bottle.

The display was caught on camera and the videos soon trended on social media, thereby causing a buzz.

The socialite threw shade at Mercy and claimed she was going from pillar to post trying to explain herself. According to Larritt, none of that concerns her.

The businesswoman then added that she is not one to drag things with people on social media because all that noise is environmental pollution.

