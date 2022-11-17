Nollywood actress Kiitan Bukola has taken her relationship to the next level after saying yes to her lover

The happy movie star shared the news of her engagement on Instagram with an adorable video showing the moment she got hitched

Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and colleagues, and the actress returned to thank everyone who wished her well

Wedding bells are ringing loud and clear for Nollywood actress Kiitan Bukola who just said yes to her man.

The movie star recently took to her Instagram page with a post letting the world know that she is now off the market and there’s no need to play hide and seek again.

Actress Kiitan Bukola says yes to lover. Photo: @kiitanbukola

Source: Instagram

Bukola shared an adorable video mashup that featured pictures from the night her man asked for her hand in marriage.

From indications, the couple were at a fancy restaurant when the fiance popped the special question.

Watch the clip below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

debbie_shokoya said:

"Congratulations Darling❤️ Forever To Go God bless the Union Abundantly."

nkechi_blessing_sunday said:

"Oh wow big big congratulations boo❤️."

iambimpeakintunde said:

"Congratulations Dear ❤️ @therealjisola We gat a wedding to plan oooooo."

bukunmioluwasina said:

"Congratulations big sis ❤️."

glitterstouch_makeovers said:

"I don get wedding to plan congratulations baby I am so happy for this Allihamdulilai God bless u both baby❤️."

iamyetundebakare said:

"Yippee things I love to see ❤️ Congratulations May your home be BLESSED ."

Bukola thanks fans, colleagues

The actress returned to Instagram with a different post thanking her friends, colleagues and fans who took out time to congratulate her.

"Thank you all for the congratulatory messages , I appreciate it from the depth of my heart ❤Swipe and read my wish for you all , that is my reply to all your comments , please bear with me if you did not see my reply , it’s not intentional, God will always make you all happy," she wrote.

