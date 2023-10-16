Big Brother Naija All Stars ex-housemate Neo Akpofure recently paid a visit to the correctional facility in Warri

The reality star shared photos taken with the prison officials and the items he donated to the facility

Neo noted that he has a soft spot for prison inmates because he grew up around them as his mum used to be a prison warden

BBNaija's Neo, through his foundation, donated toiletries and provisions to inmates of the correctional facility in Warri.

The reality star, in his post on X, formerly Twitter, revealed he lived in and grew up in prison because his mum was a warden and he ended up developing a soft spot for some prisoners he came across.

Neo disclosed that one of the core missions of his Amakazat foundation is to ensure there is hope for incarcerated people and they live under humane conditions before returning to society.

He also shared photos taken with the prison officials and the items he donated to the welfare of the prisoners.

He wrote:

"Couldn’t have visted my Warri without visiting the Nigerian Correctional service again. Growing up and living inside the prisons because my mum was a warden, I developed a soft spot for some of these prisoners, especially after listening to some of their stories of how life dealt them a bad hand. This is one of the projects I’m intentional and passionate about. One of the core missions of @amakazat_foundation founded by yours truly is to ensure that there is hope even behind bars, that prisons and penitentiaries in Nigeria continue to serve the purpose of being correctional facilities and in a bid to achieve that we have decided to make sure that these prisoners live under humane conditions whilst being confined until they’re reintegrated back into society."

View the tweet below:

Following concerns from netizens, Neo revealed he shared the items to the inmates himself but he could not record on camera.

"For those asking, I entered and shared it myself to the prisoners. It’s not allowed to record inside."

See tweet below:

Netizens react to Neo's post

Neo's visit sparked mixed reactions, read some comments sighted online below:

@rhymion_bls:

"You are sharing things to criminals?"

@Kingdou_05:

"Those stuff fit still no reach those inmates."

@funfitlife_:

"Loved the passion you used to speak about this when you were in the house."

@seunfunmi002:

"This is a very nice gesture, God bless you."

@oluwakemifasola:

"Good. Coz in my head, in like will the warders truly give the prisoners. God bless you Neo"

@gozie_omo_oba:

"How many prisoners e reach?? This things am seeing there can't be enough for even half of the prisoners, unless warri prison no big."

@helena_imbili:

"Welldone I am super proud of what you are doing."

@leakloversroom:

"Warders Will take most of it home , since your mom was a warden ask her if I’m lying."

