The insecurity in northern Nigeria has forced one of the governors to suggest that residents buy guns

During an interview with journalists, Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State suggested in Abuja on Friday, October 20

He revealed that some traditional rulers are currently under probe for their affiliations with bandits and would not be spared if found guilty

FCT, Abuja - Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has expressed concerns about the unrestricted availability of weapons like AK-47s and RPGs in the market, stating that individuals should have the right to purchase them for self-defence.

He emphasized that governors should not bear the blame for the security challenges affecting their states, as they lack the authority to command the military, police, and other security agencies to address these issues.

Governor Radda said some traditional rulers alleged to be in contact with and support bandits are under scrutiny and would not be spared if found guilty. Photo Credit: Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

“We governors are so-called chief security officers of our states, but we don’t have the authority to command the military, police or civil defence. They receive orders from above."

Governor Radda has called on the federal government to assume a more significant role in safeguarding the lives and property of citizens across the country.

In response to the security crisis, his administration legally established a 'community watch corps' to collaborate with the military to combat banditry.

He said:

“In our efforts, we have come up with the intelligence unit within the Katsina Community Watch Corps. This intelligence unit, even the corps members don’t know them.

"The reason for setting it up is to check the excesses of the Watch Corps and also to gather information."

Gov Radda uncovers monarchs working for bandits

During a recent media interview in Abuja on Friday, October 20, the governor emphasized the need to eliminate the hardened criminal elements known as bandits in Katsina, pledging relentless efforts in this regard.

He also mentioned that some traditional leaders in the state are under investigation due to their alleged connections with these bandits.

Governor Radda stressed that anyone found supporting or associating with the bandits, regardless of status, will not be spared.

He said:

“There are some traditional rulers who are identified, and those ones are already under scrutiny. So, we are not sparing anybody, even commissioners, in my regime, we are not going to spare anybody found to be involved in one criminal activity or the other."

“I don’t mind sacrificing my life to end banditry”, Katsina governor declares

At the same time, the increasing lack of safety remains a persistent concern for the people in the northern region, impacting their well-being and livelihoods.

While a few governors have shown determination in addressing this issue, others are grappling with the challenge of finding practical solutions.

This is a distressing situation for Katsina state governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, who is willing to take extreme measures, even risking his life, to end banditry.

Source: Legit.ng