Davido Finally Reacts to Photos of Him and Chioma on Hospital Bed, “Stop Circulating Old Pictures”
- Over the last couple of days, renowned Afrobeat superstar Davido has been the name trending the most across the Nigerian social media space
- Reports about the singer and his wife, Chioma, welcoming a set of twins in the United States has been at the centre of all the discussions
- However, Davido, since the reports have been making rounds, has yet to come out to confirm nor dispel the reports until now
The Afrobeat global superstar has been trending for nearly 48 hours on social media as reports about him welcoming a set of twins continue to sway.
David, who has systematically avoided the reports, refuses to confirm whether they were true.
A day after the news went viral, the singer took to his social media page to share a clip of himself rocking a black tuxedo without adding a caption nor reacting mainly to the reports about him welcoming a twin with Chioma.
Stop circulating old pictures - Davido breaks silence
In reaction to the trending reports about him welcoming a twin with his wife Chioma, the Afrobeat artist shared a tweet shunning the viral image of him on a hospital bed with his wife.
Davido, in his tweet, noted that the trending images making the rounds online were old. He said:
"Stop circulating old pictures, thank you ❤️."
See the viral tweet below:
See how netizens reacted to Davido's tweet
Here are some of the comments that David's tweet stirred online:
@dottyeah:
"Old or new pictures! Congratulations anyway. Baddest OBO came back with a brace ✌️."
@bigwizarrdd:
"When are we going to circulate your Hot 100 entry ."
@bright___r:
"People way don smoke."
@charlie_1249:
"Congrats OBO.❤️ No mind them, them no get sense. kindly upload the new ones."
@chockietee:
"Haaa OBO how we wan do am now I don congratulate tire ooo."
@dottyeah:
"You born twins abi you no born?"
@iykedaniel3737:
"I see them and I just cringe from irritation. Can’t people just let the past be? The height of insensitivity."
@TheMahleek:
"Wait so na rumour? Some people dey give Twins name for TL chai."
@Iykology_:
"Twins wey one Emeka and kayode for TL don already name Chinedu and Taiwo."
@oyibo_ugbo:
"Which old picture is being circulated."
@pioneerjoshua8:
"Send in the new ones naa. Na real idan you be for bed."
@somie_11:
"So na Rumour even Catfish Chioma Account post am ."
Video of Davido on his knees & asked to raise up his hands trends
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of the Afrobeat singer going on his knees apologising to someone for something that went viral.
In the viral video, with a gloomy look, the Nigerian singer was seen with just a towel around his waist.
A voice could be heard in the trending clip telling the singer to raise his hands while kneeling.
