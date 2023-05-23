Popular relationship blogger Blessing Okoro Nkiru, better known as Blessing CEO, is marking her birthday on May 23, 2023

The self-acclaimed relationship expert noted that this was her 34th year of existence on earth as she showed off her latest ride from IVD

Not stopping there, the controversial socialite wrote a lengthy open love letter to her future husband

Popular relationship blogger Blessing CEO has displayed the new Mercedes Benz she got from IVD as she celebrates her birthday on May 23, 2023.

The controversial socialite stated that she had just turned 34 and decided to mark it with a showy white Mercedes Benz.

Blessing CEO flaunts new car from controversial boyfriend IVD. Credit: @officialbblessingceo

She used her social media platform to share pictures and videos of her recent acquisition.

In a statement to the public, she wished herself a happy birthday while displaying the stunning ride.

Another image displayed an envelope with her complete name on it. The package was found to bear the legitimate brand logo of the well-known auto dealer, IVD.

Blessing CEO writes to future husband

Not stopping there, the self-acclaimed relationship expert wrote a heartfelt open letter to her future husband and promised to tell him all the ordeals she had passed through while she yearned for his comfort.

Blessing CEO wrote:

"Dear future husband. I will be 34 years in few hours and I am still here waiting for you.

"It’s been difficult being a good and and preserving myself for you but it’s been worth it .I have a lot to gist you when I meet you, your baby gal done suffer for social media."

See her post below:

Internet users react to Blessing CEO’s birthday post

mazaratti_44:

"Who dash u 34 years.. Post ur birth certificate."

lo__veth:

IVD don gift him baby car . Happy birthday INCOMING Mrs IVD."

tickycurve:

"Happy birthday queen, you lot should wish her happy birthday and move on. Last last if Blessing no date IVD, another woman would still date him. Bimbo do herself, learn from people's mistakes ndi uchu."

princedewale_:

"Blessing no dey send una Papa. She get coconut head and that's what makes her stand out.. You can't bully her into silence. Happy Birthday Blessing."

green_goody:

"Blessing u don start again? Few weeks ago, u couldn’t raise 10M to bail ursf out of Kirikiri. U don dey flaunt Mercedes? We no wan do justice for blessing anymore o. We are focusing on May 29th Biko. Zukwanuike blessing. We don’t care ."

dagojaynigltd:

"Internet go lock down the day you marry. I am rooting for you. God will do it for you as you desire amen."

