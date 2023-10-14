A Nigerian lady has stirred up controversy on TikTok with a video showcasing her extravagant lifestyle

This extravagant lifestyle began after she made a bold decision to cheat on her unfaithful boyfriend

Netizens have expressed mixed reactions to the video with many hailing her for paying her boyfriend in his coin

A Nigerian lady with the handle @fumy_layor on TikTok has shared glimpses of her opulent lifestyle including luxurious trips, expensive gifts, and a stream of dollars, all allegedly obtained after she decided to cheat back on her boyfriend.

According to the lady her boyfriend had been unfaithful to her and she decided to cheat back on him.

Lady flaunts dollars after cheating on boyfriend Photo credit: @fumy_layor/TikTok.

Lady flaunts extravagant lifestyle after cheating on boyfriend

After taking the bold step, she seemingly met a man with sufficient funds as subsequent videos showed her enjoying life and flaunting an expensive lifestyle.

The video was captioned:

"POV: You decided to cheat back. Now my life is sweet, like cinnamon, like a f*cking dream I'm living in.”

Reactions trail video of lady who cheated on boyfriend

The video has ignited a wave of reactions from social media users who expressed admiration for the lady's bold move and the apparent rewards she gained.

@Adenike Adebowale reacted:

“The sisterhood is proud of you.”

@Chi Chi said:

“Moral lesson: try dey cheat back.”

@DebbyGold said:

“I just decided to try that guy asking me out a day after breaking up and the past weeks have been me receiving alerts likeeee.”

@Ask of xuccessful Taker reacted:

“Don't let ur boyfriend stop you from finding ur future husband.”

@Oluwabunmi Testimony Ajayi reacted:

“Don't let your boyfriend stop you from meeting your husband.”

@BNXN Baby commented:

“I just finished crying when I saw this post, Maybe it's a sign.”

@thegoldofabuja said:

“The way I am proud of you rn ehnn.”

Watch the video below:

Wife cheats on husband with man she met on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman from Livingstone, Zambia, has divorced her husband of 11 years after she admitted to having an affair with a man she met on Facebook. Prudence Wachama, who described her relationship with her husband, Presco Lilayi, as that of brother and sister, said he treated her like a slave in her own home.

She sued him for divorce in Livingstone Local court A3, where the court heard that the couple got married in 2010 and that Lilayi paid K4,500 as dowry. Wachama told the court that she had lost feelings for her husband and that he did not care about her well-being even when she was sick.

She also accused him of having text messages from other women on his phone. She said: "It is true I went to a lodge with a man I met on Facebook. We merely met. We discussed matters that were affecting my marriage. I am tired of pretending like things are alright in this marriage when they are not."

