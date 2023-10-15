Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has now updated her fans on social media about her troubles with the Lagos state government over tax

According to the movie star, she was slammed with an N18 million bill, and all efforts to pay in instalments were turned down by them

Iyabo Ojo attributed this to being witch-hunted after speaking up during the presidential and gubernatorial elections in the country

Much-loved Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has now cried out on social media about her tax problems with the Lagos state government.

Recall that sometime in June 2023, Legit.ng reported that the movie star revealed online that the Lagos state government had slammed her with an N18 million tax bill for her to pay within seven days.

In a new development, the movie star once again took to Instagram to lament about her situation. According to Iyabo Ojo, because some people see her as too outspoken and confrontational her opinions must not be heard unless it aligns with their own.

The mum of two claimed that she’s being witch-hunted and it is ‘eating deep’ into her soul. Not stopping there, she went ahead to mention some of the times she spoke out against injustice that put her in the bad books of many people.

Iyabo Ojo said she’s being targeted because she defended a young girl who was molested by her senior colleague in the movie industry, Baba Ijesha, and also because she decided to support the Labour Party instead of All Progressive Congress (APC) during the presidential election.

The movie star said she was slammed with an N18 million personal income tax by the Lagos state Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) and that they gave her only three months to pay up while continuously turning down her payment plan.

According to Iyabo Ojo, people should not blame celebrities when they choose not to speak about certain issues because it usually comes with a lot of consequences.

She wrote in part:

“Now I must pay a compulsory best of judgment based on my celebrity status by the LIRS of over 18m personal income tax.... so now i have paid from 2014 - 2019..... but i must pay the remaining of almost 18m for 2020 - 2022 b4 the end of Nov or go to court.... every effort on my part to reduce it was rejected, even when i had to forcefully accept it, my payment plan has also been rejected, i even had to write an apology letter, yet they refuse to give me an easy payment plan, now tell me if this is not witch hunting, and I'm suppose to stay silent .

Since 2020, which was the Covid 19 lockdown season, who really made money, tell me? if i had made so much i wouldn't have bought my house on mortgage, since 2020 my business has been going through ups and downs, yet i still constantly pay all my business tax, mortgage tax, loan tax etc......

I'm the breadwinner, over 30 people depending on me, dollar rising almost everyday, fuel high, diesel high, everything expensive, but still I was given 3 months to pay over 18m, how????? The money we make, the bills are so overwhelming even to save is a problem...

Which kind of business will you people have me do to make a profit of 18m to pay you this period...Why is my payment plan being denied, Why?”

Iyabo Ojo’s social media cries caught the attention of many netizens after her post went viral. Many of them sympathised with the actress as they toyed with the idea of crowdfunding for her.

Yemi.taylor:

“Let's set up a GoFundMe to assist Aunty Iyabo. No one deserves the kind of victimisation from the government just because she's chosen to be a voice for the voiceless and weak in society.”

iam_vhiky:

“Go thru a consulting firm ....maybe one of the big 4..oh any good one...kpmg ,pwc,ey or get a good tax lawyer or tax consultant !!!”

ada_amakassy:

“Wait a minute…. Govt that ain’t even working!!!! what are those taxes used for ? cos am not seeing it !??? A dead functional administration.. that pockets the money for their great grandchildren.”

Oyinlomodiamond:

“But why is her payment plan being denied? She didn’t say she won’t pay, but should be given more time. Why the deadline? A lot of questions running through my head. Before y’all say she should go and pay and not seek social media pity, remember, she’s not the only one doing business amongst the celebrities in Lagos, but she’s the only one that was being billed outrageously, since she stood her ground on Baba IJESHA’ case. It’s well, we can’t tag our governor.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“Don’t blame celebrities who don’t lend their voices, doing so comes with a lot of consequences”…. I felt that.”

Efiweofficial:

“Lmaooo. Govt no send you o. All this explanation no go cut am, unfortunately.”

lala_camilla:

“They clearly have a vendetta against her naija can’t stand ppl who are free thinkers and f*ght for what’s right. This is injustice.”

elohim__elsha:

“You people make all that money but don't want to pay tax.tell okoye with that his bent waist to pay it for u. He always acts like he got too much money.”

tobluzo:

“When u dey condemn Tinubu for here E dey sweet u.....now make u pay tax nah wahala u never see anything.”

gems0fbeauty:

“This country don spoil ajeh. Are you not supposed to pay tax before ? Pls stop playing victim

Go and pay your tax.”

Dolapo_mee:

“Same thing Seun kuti was saying, No be say most of the celebrities can’t speak up. Buh the fear of the aftermath didn’t let them.”

iam_fearlessqueen:

“A gofundme should be opened to support Aunty Iyabo on this tax issue. For real, she has done more good to the society than most of the bbn alumni y’all contribute money and gifts for. If not a gofundme, an account should be opened and people should throw in their support for her, so she can pay off this money and those witch hunting her can let her be. We know these are consequences of her speaking up for the common man and we need to keep supporting her and shame the enemies clan.”

paul_of_dubai:

“You have the right to a payment plan. Go to court if they deny you that right. You won't rub a bank to pay your taxes. Every sane world allows payment plans for debts like taxes. You got a strong case. Love you.”

able5803:

“Pls let's start up a gofund for this wonderful and amazing woman with a selfless heart, let's tell them she has us behind her and shame them to the mud.”

drramat:

“@iyaboojofespris open a go fund me, I’m sure there are people that will be willing to support, starting with me. Let’s do this!”

