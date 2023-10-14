Gambo Haruna, a widow whose husband died six years ago, has struggled to care for their six children

Ungogo, Kano - An emerging report has confirmed that a middle-aged widow, Gambo Haruna, has faced a tough life since her husband passed away six years ago due to a prolonged illness.

It was reported that she has resorted to selling water from a wheelbarrow for the last two years to support her six children.

She lives in a run-down thatched mud house in the Gadar Katako, Rimin Kebe area of Ungogo Local Government Area in Kano, for which she pays an annual rent of N12,000.

Her challenges have aged her prematurely, yet she is determined to overcome them without resorting to begging or illegal activities. Gambo sees her circumstances as the will of God and hopes for a brighter future.

As reported by Daily Trust, she said:

“It is difficulty that forced me to start pushing wheelbarrow to sell water and fend for my family. I don’t know what else to do. I have spent at least two years as a water vendor."

She explained her situation, saying she works tirelessly as a water vendor to provide for her family.

She said previously, they worked as labourers at a company and relied on free food as alms. She said she is committed to sending her children to school, believing that education is their ticket to a better future.

She said:

“I don’t want my children to grow up without education; that is why I am doing this. I know that with that alone, I would have achieved my purpose in life and their lives would not be as mine.”

Despite the hardships of her water vending business, Gambo earns approximately N750 to N1,000 daily, from which she pays N150 for the wheelbarrow rental. She does not own the wheelbarrow but hires it to sustain her family.

Gambo recounts how her husband passed away

Although she faces numerous challenges and feels isolated in her community, one of her children's teachers has waived their school fees, and occasional acts of kindness from others help them get by. Gambo wishes for more help to ease their struggles and provide for her children.

It was gathered that their living conditions are modest, and they pay a monthly rent of N1,000 or N12,000 annually.

Her husband had worked as a junior staff with the state government but lost his job during a previous administration. He later worked as a commercial motorcyclist before the government banned such operations, and he eventually passed away due to a shortage of blood.

Gambo said:

"He went back to his job of sweeping the roadside. He later became a commercial motorcyclist before it was banned by the government. I can recall that even then, life was very unfavourable. He later died as a result of shortage of blood.”

