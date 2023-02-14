Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo trends online as trolls come for her over her choice of presidential candidate for the 2023 elections

One troll, in particular, seemed to have gotten under the skin of Iyabo Ojo, and the actress deemed it necessary to respond to the comment

Iyabo Ojo reacted to the troll's comment noting that she's rich, comfortable and blessed enough to make an informed decision without her new lover Paulo Okoye influencing it

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo trends online after she got in an exchange with a troll on Instagram who alleged that her new lover, Paulo Okoye, influenced her political choice.

Iyabo didn't take to the insinuation easily as she responded to the trolls allegation as baseless and rather hilarious.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo recently got into an aggressive altercation with a troll who slammed her for supporting Peter Obi. Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The actress then further explained to the troll why she decided to support Labour Party's Peter Obi ahead of the other Presidential candidates contesting at the 2023 elections.

Iyabo even took a breath to brag about her wealth and position in life as an individual before noting that Paulo cannot influence her political decision because she's an adult old enough to make her own decisions.

See Iyabo Ojo's fierce exchange with a political troll in the post below:

See how Nigerians reacted to Iyabo Ojo's exchange with a troll on her Presidential choice

@faderellisfood:

"Whatever you do in this life make sure you have money so you can respond like this sometimes."

@vanessaoflagos:

"Aunty Iyabo’s response is a … make your own money and know your worth!!!!"

@adekemisola_mi:

"See her response I will never be broke in life."

@__bukunolami:

"#knowyourworth na this one go pain this busy body pass."

@fola_ferrari:

"It’s how she said her man would chase her out with so much confidence. All these people who can’t even stop & talk to her on a good day always have the most nonsense to say via their keypad."

@olo_hii:

"Una think say Iyabo Ojo Dey like Mercy she’s a responsible woman that knows what she wants❤️"

@tofunmiafolayan:

"Some people would just spit out horrible things from a place of poverty.... keep breaking bounds my woman@ IyaboOjo..... Lesson learnt is make your own Money to be able to dish out correct response to this kinda statement in future."

@4tuneb:

"Some of us see beyond in laws… she isn’t Toyin Abraham plz!!!"

Source: Legit.ng