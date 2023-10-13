Top Nigerian singer Wizkid was spotted sharing a brief moment with his first son, Boluwatife, at his late mother's wake service

The video of Wizkid spotting Bolu in the crowd and hugging him went viral on social media, and Nigerians shared their thoughts

While some netizens gushed over the affectionate display, others claimed there was a lack of chemistry between father and son

Much-loved Nigerian singer Wizkid has caused a huge stir over his interaction with his first son, Boluwatife, at his late mother's wake.

A wake was held for the music star's mum, Juliana Morayo Balogun, at the Federal Palace Hotel on October 12, 2023, and Wizkid's children were in attendance.

Video of Wizkid's interaction with his first son Bolu at his mother's burial sparks debate. Photos: @_tosinsilverdam

A video later surfaced on social media showing Wizkid with his first son, Boluwatife. In the clip, the young boy was walking in the crowd when his father spotted him and gave him a hug.

After the brief hug, Wizkid was seen saying some words to Bolu before he finally walked into his parked car while surrounded by bodyguards.

See the video of Wizkid and Boluwatife below:

Reactions as Wizkid shares brief moment with his son Bolu at mum's burial

The video of Wizkid's brief interaction with his first child soon spread on different social media platforms, and it sparked an online debate. While some netizens found the video heartwarming, others seemed to think that there was no warmth in how father and son behaved with each other. Read some of their comments below.

Isaac called Bolu a 'grown man':

This tweep said the video makes it seem there's no connection between Wiz and his son:

This netizen said there was nothing wrong with the video:

Collins believes there was a connection between dad and son:

Don gushed over Wizkid's love for his children:

Ruth said there was nothing wrong with the video:

Bowy said the video made him feel hurt:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

astarnamedsirius26:

“Poor boy. See the way he was looking at him unsure of if he should go meet him or not, until wiz pulled him for that very brief second. Sigh. I cant even imagine how he feels... just like a stranger.”

menarelazy:

“God abeg. See as them be like strangers. It is not giving abeg.”

Nabbyglamz:

“Abeg which moments, person dey hug him first son like him neighbor pikin you say na moment, moment co momentus ni.”

eloho_04:

“The mom shouldn’t have brought him here tho.”

osas_hilda:

“I love Wizkid but this one I don’t support.”

Tayoed:

“Na wa o. Looks somehow! Person father o. Looks like no access to him. May God guide and protect the boy from emotional trauma.”

seun_popo:

“Just few secs wey dem allow una see una don Dey do judge for this internet.”

Everythingsex_abuja:

“I waited for this moment all my life you see that little boy, he is every mother's dream, the boy is such a gifted child and his mother is doing great at raising him despite her young age. I admire her and her son.”

Cutemotun:

“Obviously he is connected to the last two more the boy didn't know if to go hug him or walk pass.”

tinuola_funmilayo:

“Pikin come be like fans. Confused if he should go for a hug or not.”

Wizkid breaks down in tears at mother's burial

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid was spotted crying deeply at his late mother's wake service.

Wizkid, who was said to be the only son of his parents, sat beside his partner, Jada P, at his mum's wake.

The Mummy Mi crooner could no longer hold back his tears as he was seen letting it all out at the occasion while using a handkerchief to dab his face.

Source: Legit.ng