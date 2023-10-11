Mohbad's dad said his son was in pains for a long time before his death and he could not tell anyone

In the video online, the pastor added that the late singer did not have peace in his home with his wife and he was always scared to be outside

Netizens shared mixed reactions to Mohbad's dad's video with most of then calling him out over his statement

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Imole aka Mohbad has shed more light on the things he battled before his tragic death.

In a video that has sparked reactions, the cleric noted that in all the statements that have been put out by arrested parties over his son's death, he believes the truth will prevail.

Mohbad's dad shares details about how he lived Photo credit: @iammohbad/@bbcnewsyoruba

Source: Instagram

He then mentioned that the late singer had already died at home and outside before he passed away because he was in pains for a long time and he did not tell anyone.

Mohbad's dad said the late singer did not get peace from his wife, and he was told that at one time, he said he would throw his little son Liam into a river.

Joseph Aloba added that his son could not sleep in peace in his house because people were constantly taking money from his account.

Mohbad's dad also added that he knows his son loved him but he was never allowed to do anything for him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mohbad's dad's video

The video sparked huge reactions on social media, read some of the comments sighted below:

thekanyinsola:

"Can we all agree that finding out how his sons die has never actually been a priority to him..should he get a share of his son’s wealth sure. But that doesn’t feel like the most important thing. No parent prays to bury a child much less inherit from said child."

thrift_scents_ng:

"People that have been together for almost 10 years, what man would be with a woman for that long if she wasn’t giving him peace, as far as im concerned moh and his wife had an inseparable bond and its obvious his dad and others were jealous about it."

intellectual_lola:

"This is not a father I swear to God ‍♂️‍♂️"

aytee_skincare_:

'When you talk too much , you will start saying kantankantan, must this man grant all interviews ???"

dee_nanceey:

"Nawa ooo‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️this Man should take a chill pill abeg."

iam_ladysapphire:

"Lord God Almighty!!!! This man! This man!!!!!!"

___susulata:

"Why are you people dragging the man?Nawa for una!"

diarraroyaltybeauty:

"I am sorry sir …. You are not a reasonable father if truly you stood by him."

bolablaquemua:

"They said he said that, and you believed just so you can tackle the wife . Daddy continue to yarn dust till it backfires."

angel.zee:

"Lord, I thank you for my parents. Even as they are late, they never embarrassed me nor was I ever embarrassed of them."

Mohbad's dad joins demand for justice

Legit.ng earlier reported that late singer also has his dad, Joseph Aloba, on the train of people demanding justice for his tragic death.

During an interview with BBC News Yoruba, the bereaved man spoke about his son's involvement with Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

He revealed he refused to believe his son's tales about Naira Marley as he was deceived.

Source: Legit.ng