It's been a month since the sudden death of Nigerian singer Mohbad, and his son, Liam, also clocked six months on this same day

A number of the late musician’s fans took to social media to celebrate Liam with kind words

Many of them showered prayers on the little boy as well as his late father as they continued to seek justice for him

The son of late Nigerian singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known professionally as Mohbad, Liam, has now turned six months old just a month after his father’s demise.

On the one-month anniversary of Mohbad’s death, a number of the late singer’s fans and well-wishers took to social media to celebrate his son.

Nigerians pray for Mohbad's son Liam as he clocks 6 months. Photos: @hayan_empire

Source: Instagram

One netizen, Adewale Akorede aka @hayan_empire, took to his page to share a series of photos of Mohbad with his son Liam before his demise. He also accompanied the snaps with strong words of prayers for the baby boy.

He wrote:

“Happy 6month old my baby Half a year of life my baby at your 6 months I feel amazed at your little company as you grow my feelings also grow, love, God, please give my baby all that is required for a good way of life and for a good way of living. Please let this child bring joy and pride to me and all family @imolenization1 . I will give all that is needed to this child. And help me to do my best to guard and protect him for his lifetime. THE LIGHT .”

See his post below:

More Nigerians pray for Mohbad’s son as he clocks 6 months

Read more words of prayers for Mohbad’s son below:

oyindamolami_xo:

“Eyes have not seen , Ears have not heard ! And mouth have not spoken the great things you’d do Liam!!”

Dchicmari:

“Happy 6 months Liam, his father photocopy, even their smiles is same.”

Ola_nitemi:

“Happy 6months baby Liam ♥️ May God continue to protect you from the evils of the world.”

theladytoyah:

“He birth him on the 12/04/23 he d!ed 12/09/23. Everything about Imole is sign and y’all think Ilerioluwa is ordinary human being on earth. He is not ordinary being okay Akanda eyan ni and no human will have cause to off his light. He shine on earth and heavens ✨️. He said Peace over drama. God your son is with you please forgive his shortcomings and grant him peace that he has been longing for.”

priscillia_oluchi_:

“Happy birthday little champ. You shall be greater than your father. You shall go places. Your light shall never dim. The places your father didn’t make it to, you shall go there and even go beyond. May God continue to protect you from every e v*i l eyes. All these and many we ask through Christ our lord.”

endylight1:

“Like Father Like Son, so cute. Don’t worry Liam, Daddy will get Justice by God’s grace.”

eyinjuoluwaa001:

“And this is the baby they are looking for DNA to prove he's Imole's son? Even the people asking sef no resemble their own papa reach this. SMH! Happy 6 months to you omo ologo. God's eyes will never leave you.”

lorlar_sexy:

“Turn this little boy fatherless at a very tender age ... All those who turn you fatherless may psalm 109 be their portion in Jesus name.”

Lady claims DNA test has been done for Mohbad's son

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's son Liam trended online after a lady claimed a DNA test had been done on him.

Recall that after Mohbad's death, a number of Nigerians clamoured for a DNA test to be done on the little boy as more donations poured in for the singer's wife.

After weeks of deliberations, an X (Twitter) user, @Wummydero, took to her page to claim that the DNA test had been conducted, but Nigerians were silent about it.

Source: Legit.ng